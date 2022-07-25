Actor David Warner (‘Titanic’, ‘The Prophecy’) dies at 80

This Sunday he died in a residence in Denville Hall, near London, the prolific English actor David Warner. It happened at the age of 80 and because of a disease related to cancer, according to what his family told the media such as the BBC. “In these last 18 months, he has faced his diagnosis with the grace and dignity that characterized him”those close to Warner have declared. “We will miss him very much and we will remember him as a man with a good heart, generous and compassionate”. Warner’s career spans six decades across film and television, as well as the theatrical stage.

Born in Manchester, Warner landed his first big role in the production Tom Jonescommanded by Tony Richardson in 1963. Three years later he managed to succeed with a leading role in Morgan, a clinical casewhere led by Karel Reisz shared the spotlight with vanessa redgrave. Warner was nominated for a BAFTA the same year that he went under the orders of Sidney Lumet in Call for a deadand shortly after he would begin a celebrated collaboration with the American director sam peckinpah. Thus, Warner dropped by The Ballad of Cable Hogue Y straw dogs in the early 1970s, working again with Peckinpah on his monumental war the iron cross.

Warner used to play cantankerous roles, usually villains who met an unpleasant end. A good example of this is when he played the devious photographer from The prophecy of Richard Donner in 1976, he experienced a horrible death by beheading. At the end of the decade she intervened in time passengersand shortly after repeated with Reisz in The French lieutenant’s wife which would consecrate meryl streep. In 1982 she had a role in TRONrevolutionary end of Disney, and in 1984 he alternated a television adaptation of Christmas story with in the company of wolves. Ten years later she would be part of In the mouth of fear of John Carpenter.

In 1997 he would get the role for which he would be best known among the general public: Spicer Lovejoy, the henchman of the villain of billy zane who was trying to sabotage the romance of Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet in titanica. The same year of block buster of james cameronWarner was also seen in scream 2and soon after went through tons of makeup on Planet of the Apes of Tim Burton. Her last role on the big screen was in another Disney production, Mary Poppins Returnswhere in 2018 he played the eccentric Admiral Boom.

However, Warner never stopped participating in this time in productions for British television, as well as in such famous series as Twin Peaks, Doctor Who, Penny Dreadful, The Alienist, Wallander (where was the father of Kenneth Brangh) or franchise star trek. In addition to participating in his series, Warner starred in two spin-off movies: Star Trek V, the final frontier Y Star Trek VI, that unknown country. Not to mention his repeated participation in the Royal Shakespeare Company, playing Henry VI, Hamlet either Falstaff.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.