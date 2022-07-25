A team of surgeons from Seville performs a novel operation on a patient with severe craniofacial malformation

At the end of this past May, the Maxillofacial Surgery Unit of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville carried out a “novel” surgical intervention in a patient with a severe craniofacial malformation. The 39-year-old patient suffered from “hypoplasia of the condyle and the right mandibular ramus, with the consequent skeletal and dental malocclusion”.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Families in a press release where it highlights that the operation, carried out at the end of last May, has been performed by the team of maxillofacial surgeons in collaboration with the Anesthesiology service.

An advanced intervention model

Francisco Mayorga, head of maxillofacial surgery at Macarena Hospital, explained the “benefit” of performing this “advanced intervention model”. With this technique, he stated, all patients who “have congenital malformations, acquired deformities, joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis and arthritis, among others” can be treated.





The head of the Unit has highlighted that the technique used is one of the “differentiating values” of the Seville hospital at the Andalusian level. So, ha explained that these advances achieve “increase” patient safety and “shorten times in the operating room”, in addition to keeping the hospital at the “vanguard of assistance and research of this type of pathology”.

The operation consisted of “replacing the right temporomandibular joint, placing a full titanium custom prosthesisSimultaneously, orthognathic surgery was performed, consisting of segmented ‘Le Fort I’ osteotomy, sagittal osteotomy of the left ramus and mentoplasty”.

Is “complex” technique has required the participation of several maxillofacial surgeons specialized in craniofacial malformations and experts in temporomandibular joint surgery (TMJ) and in orthognathic surgery, “a surgical procedure that focuses mainly on achieving the correct function of the maxillomandibular complex” , as the Board has made known in the aforementioned statement.