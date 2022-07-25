A robot breaks the finger of a 7-year-old boy during a game of chess

A robot broke the finger of a 7-year-old boy during a chess game in Moscow, local media reported.

“The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergei Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Tass news agency. “This, of course, is bad,” he added.

A video shared on social networks shows the robot taking one of the pieces. The boy then makes his own move and the robot grabs his finger.

Four adults help the boy, who is eventually freed and taken away.

