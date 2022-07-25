A robot breaks the finger of a 7-year-old boy during a game of chess

Drafting

A robot broke the finger of a 7-year-old boy during a chess game in Moscow, local media reported.

“The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergei Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Tass news agency. “This, of course, is bad,” he added.

A video shared on social networks shows the robot taking one of the pieces. The boy then makes his own move and the robot grabs his finger.

Four adults help the boy, who is eventually freed and taken away.

“The boy made a move, and after that we have to give the robot time to respond, but the boy rushed and the robot grabbed him,” Lazarev described.

The incident occurred last week during the Moscow Chess Openan international championship that was held from July 13 to 21 in the Russian capital.

The president of the Moscow Chess Federation said that the machine had played many games before without to be registered incidents.

“The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places, for a long time, with specialists,” he said, adding that they are not responsible for the machine.

“Robot operators, it seems, will have to think about tightening protection so that this situation doesn’t happen again,” he said.

The boy was eventually able to finish the tournament in a cast, Tass reported.