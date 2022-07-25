A month and a half after overcoming Covid-19, ‘Perro’ Bermúdez gives devastating news about his health

Florida, United States.- On June 7, the famous commentator of televised sportsparalyzed his more than 500 thousand followers in Twitter after confirming that he had been infected with Covid-19 and yes well, during the first days he manifested mild symptomsIt didn’t take long to develop complicationsto the point of being one step away from having hypothermiawhich is why he asked his followers to take care of themselves, since he contracted the virus still counting on their vaccinations and boosters. Almost 6 weeks after this situation, the famous gave devastating news about his health.

Enrique ‘The Dog’ Bermudez It’s one of the most famous commentators of San Ángel and it is that, he managed to win the hearts of the people due to his curious way of narrating the matches of footballcovering several events of the stature of the Cup of World; however, this does not exempt the famous get reinfected with Covid-19despite the fact that just 42 days ago, he was fighting against this illness and it is that, some experts of the World Health Organizationthey had already that due to the presence of the subOmicron variant, BA.5there is the possibility of re-contagion within 28 days to three months, as happened to the presenter.

Enrique ‘El Perro’ Bermúdez is infected with Covid-19 for the first time

Credits: Twitter @enriquebermudez

It is because of this situation that ‘El Perro’ Bermúdez warned (again) his followers not to let their guard down, as well as urging them to continue following prevention measures. On the other hand, the commentator reported that, until now, he was showing mild symptoms, so he would continue to work, although it is more than likely that he will do it from home, because a patient must be confined at home, once infects of SARS-CoV-2.

Hello, to let you know that I got Covid again, it had barely hit me a month and a half ago, but we have to keep working, the bug is very active. So far thank God (I have) mild symptoms, take care!” tweeted the famous

Enrique the ‘Perro’ Bermúdez is re-infected with Covid-19

Credits: Twitter @enriquebermudez

As expected, several of his fans reacted impressed after Bermúdez gave this news, some even expressed disbelief towards the vaccine protectionso the ‘Dog’ reminded them that biologicals do have a function, which is to prevent hospitalization and death from the virus, a fact that has already been mentioned by the health agency of the United Nationsas well as for the United States Center for Infectious Disease Prevention (CDC).

