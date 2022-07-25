3 TRENDING NETFLIX Original Movies in the First Half of 2022

In case you’re wondering, what can you watch on Netflix After reviewing almost all of his catalog of films complete and you can’t decide which one to watch, we share three titles originals that are part of the trends of this first semester of 2022these are the movies with the most views on the platform in recent months.

According to IMDb, these are the best positioned titles of Netflix that’s why you are trending movies within the platform catalog. These movies are of different genres and plots, which we assure you will help you spend a very entertaining and fun afternoon.

metal lords

is original movie of Netflix It was directed by Peter Sollett and stars Adrian Greensmith and Jaeden Martell Smith. The film revolves around the story of two marginalized teenagers who have a metal band from which they are looking for one more member to be part of the Battle of the Bands, for this the teenagers seek to defend the metal genre at all costs and demonstrate to his companions how it is that the East can change their lives.

Ruby’s Rescue

If you like animal movies, especially those with loins, ‘Ruby’s Rescue’ is a movie that you are going to like very much. It is a film based on a true story, as it tells the story of Ruby, a dog full of energy who is trained to be part of the police dogs. The tape shows how Ruby has the ability to achieve, together with her owner, the goal of finding a lost child.

hustle

This is another one of the original movies of Netflix which has become one of the most viewed so far. The film stars Adam Sandler who represents a talent scout for basketball players. In this film, Sandler’s character fights tooth and nail so that the amateur basketball player can reach the big leagues. So far, this film directed by Jeremiah Zagar is considered one of the best performances by Adam Sandler.