Yoga playlists first, success second

Today music is streamed and this has far-reaching consequences. Not all negative. A portrait of Edmund Kenny, the Swiss leader of the Kerala Dust band.

Tobi Müller

Our music collections are all equally large, no one can impress with giant record shelves anymore. Streaming services offer 70 million titles that fit in every pocket. The market leader Spotify has been available online in Switzerland since 2011. Since then, everything has changed quickly.

Edmund Kenny, leader and singer of the Anglo-Swiss band Kerala Dust, describes what happened as follows: “In the seventies you were selling maybe hundreds of thousands of records, but you were playing in front of a thousand people. Today you sell 600 songs, but at concerts they sometimes come 2000 people “.

Play where the stream is

Speak from experience. We first met in March, Kenny had just returned from a tour to Barcelona and Madrid. At the end of May, on the occasion of the second meeting, he talks about concerts in Izmir and Istanbul. “And Winterthur! We played here for the first time. Our agents told us we played too often in Zurich or Basel.” Next stop: Tel Aviv.

In each city, Kenny can check how many people listen to his music each month. Even ordinary users can check the data of five cities. In Istanbul, for example, there are 23’497 listeners per month, in Smyrna 7’858, in Zurich a few more (7’883).

“Streaming is not a sale to me, even if we as a band take advantage of the relatively good figures on Spotify.”

Edmund Kenny, Kerala Dust

Kenny has wider access to Spotify and can see data from 50 cities. This is useful information for deciding where it is worth playing. In the past, this kind of market analysis would have had exorbitant costs. “But beware, the high figures can also be misleading. Some bands expect to sell a lot of tickets when a song has been heard five or ten times more than the others, perhaps because it is being used on TikTok. It is dangerous, then it happens to play in front of audiences. semi-deserted. “

Visibility on the platforms does not equate to a real audience and does not necessarily correspond to higher revenues. But social media traffic never hurts. According to rumors, the algorithms of Apple Music, a competitor of Spotify, favor musicians with large following on TikTok in the playlists.

But wait: have you never heard of Kerala Dust, the young band from Zurich and London with a studio in Berlin? Then you are not one of the over 15 million users who have listened to the song “Nevada” on Spotify. It may also be that you are an unaware listeners and listeners, for example because a Kerala Dust song appears in a playlist.

In any case, these are impressive figures. Before the streaming era, sales of this order of magnitude meant worldwide fame. But even in an age where standards are set by Spotify and company, Kerala Dust’s ratings are remarkable. Especially since their restrained and techno-veined songs take time to be appreciated and defy the short attention spans of the digital world.



Concert of the band in Madrid, March 22, 2022. Pablo Gallardo / Redfern



In the playlist for yoga

Kerala Dust stimulates the frontal lobes with patience, until sunrise and beyond. With synthesizer, guitar and the phlegmatic voice of Edmund Kenny. Their techno-veined music has a contemporary awareness, but is permeated with a kind of nostalgia for the roots of an impassive, slightly experimental but rhythmically controlled music, reminiscent of the German bands of the seventies. At the time it was called Krautrock and was played by bands like Can of Cologne or Kraftwerk of Düsseldorf, before they found fame in the electro-pop lands.

Can are more popular in England today than on the continent. And in England Edmund Kenny was born, who after spending his childhood in Zurich studied pop in the English capital, before returning to live on the banks of the Limmat. How do you explain the band’s high number of plays to him? “I think it’s a lifestyle phenomenon. Often people tell us to listen to our music while they do yoga. Probably our oldest songs ended up in yoga playlists and from there on users’ personalized playlists. “

Playlists are the most important form of presentation in the age of streaming. Edit music fundamentally. Listening lists compiled by people often offer purely functional music, which creates the right atmosphere, suitable for yoga, the sound reinforcement of retail spaces, the motivation of those attending a congress or individual musical preferences (prefer the “1978 rock” or “the summer hits of German rap”?).

The lists compiled by the algorithms according to the preferences of the users, on the other hand, provide an uninterrupted, but always similar, flow of music. If you listen to Harry Styles’ retro yet wonderfully contemporary pop, the algorithm will likely add Shawn Mendes to the list as well. And if you share an account with children, you must first delete Gayle’s childhood stories and teen pop from your preferences.

Edmund Kenny can also access other data from Spotify, which for example provides information on how people discovered the band: “We know if users listen to us because they have saved our songs in their personal library, if they have visited our page on Spotify, if they caught us in algorithm-created lists or editorial playlists. ” Even the gender and age group of the users are visible to Kenny.

Piloted listening

Editorial playlists are the most valuable. They make up an estimated 40% of Spotify’s offering and are compiled by human editors. Algorithms don’t decide everything. These editors, also called Playlisters, have a power that no DJ on the radio has ever had, let alone music critics. Streaming has eliminated media gatekeepers. It is the end of the few who decide on the tastes of the many. Playlisters are proof that other rules now apply. But how does it end up on the big lists?

For individual artists there is nothing to do. It has always been like that. It is the record companies that have done this work so far. The novelty is that now distributors also come into play, which until now only dealt with getting the records to the stores. Today some distribution companies work almost like record companies, they pay advances and turn to playlisters, to have their bands added to the lists.



Pablo Gallardo / Redfern



For bands like Kerala Dust, this new situation also has advantages, says Edmund Kenny. “Contracts with a distributor are much better for artists, because on average a distributor only collects 20% of the proceeds. And the advances are calculated solely on the basis of available streaming data.” This means: they all offer more or less the same amount. There were huge differences between the record companies.

What has been lacking, as Kenny says, is “the bet on the future. In contracts, you don’t gamble anymore”. Before streaming, in every contract the record companies had to deal with the unknowns related to the artists’ chances of success. To cope with these unknowns they have traveled many roads. For example, by focusing on licenses for film and video game music or by making extensive use of radio, television and newspapers. Today there is only one yardstick. All power is in the hands of the suppliers. It is a monopoly that the music industry has never faced in the course of its history.

And these new monopolies also decide how much everyone earns for streaming: a lot of those who are at the top of the ratings, not everyone else. Those who listen to Kerala Dust in streaming pay a large part of their subscription fee to Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Edmund Kenny grew up with streaming. “For me, streaming is not a sale, even if we as a band take advantage of the relatively good figures on Spotify.” From a technological point of view, modifying this model, which benefits the big names, would not be a problem. But the monopolies and the three remaining big record companies are opposed. For the moment there is only one remedy: buy concert tickets. Or practice yoga.

Translated from the German: Andrea Tognina

