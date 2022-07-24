WWE SmackDown: Xavier Woods mentions ROH and NJPW

The member of the faction of The New Day, Xavier Woods along with his partner Kofi Kingston were as guests at the WWE SmackDown commentary table, this Friday, during the fight between The Viking Raiders against Jinder Mahal and Shanky, there he mentioned the name of the Ring of Honor brands, New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Rare event in the company’s television broadcasts.

“Of course, those guys are monsters! In any continent they have stepped on, they have been champions in pairs, Ring Of Honor, NXT, IWGP and most importantly, WWE.

Without a doubt, the mention of wrestling promotions outside of WWE is a surprise to fans, but Xavier Woods knows how to make these types of comments. in an assertive way and extolling the name and weight of your current employer.

It should be remembered, that The Viking Raiders arrived at WWE in 2018, landing first on the developmental brand of the NXT company, lifting the tag team championships and then promoted to the main roster in 2019 for Monday night’s show: WWE Raw.

Nowadays, The New Day and The Viking Raiders are developing a television angle on WWE SmackDown, for several weeks, that maybe I faced them in the short term.

