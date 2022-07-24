WWE NXT Live Results July 22, 2022

WWE held a new non-televised live event for the brand last night NXT in Melbourne, Florida. On this occasion, several titles were put into play, highlighting the defenses of Carmelo Hayes and Mandy Rose against Axiom and Zoey Stark respectively.

In this news we will provide the quick results and some images of the first of the two NXT shows announced for this weekend.



Quick results WWE NXT Live July 22, 2022

Bodi Hayward defeated Xyon Quinn.

Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley defeated Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James.

Only Sikoa beat JD McDonagh by disqualification after Von Wagner intervened.

Wes Lee defeated Grayson Waller.

The Diamond Mine defeated The D’Angelo Family.

Indi Hartwell defeated Arianna Grace.

Briggs and Jensen vs. Pretty Deadly Ends ended in a double disqualification.



Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Zoey Stark defeated Mandy Rose by disqualification in a match where the NXT Women’s Championship was on the line. Toxic Attraction stepped in and a tag team match was announced.

Zoey Stark, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Toxic Attraction.

