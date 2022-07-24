WWE news: Bayley publishes a very illustrative image with Vince McMahon – Jey Uso pays tribute to Umaga

– Bayley has published a very illustrative image about Vince McMahon after announcing his retirement. In it, Sasha Banks and the chairman from WWE. The post is significant because Sasha Banks has allegedly left the company after having an internal problem. Bayley is close to returning to action and even some media have indicated that this moment will take place at SummerSlam.

– Today is the angelo dawkins birthday. The WWE superstar turns 32 years old, she was born on July 24, 1990 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She also celebrates Torrie Wilson (48) and Zack Saber Jr. (35).

– The most viewed videos of the weekly WWE shows in recent days are Brock Lesnar’s appearance on SmackDown, which has reached 1.4 million views, and the last cryptic promo issued on Monday Night Raw (more than 700,000 reproductions).

– The Wall Street Journalthe outlet that first leaked the latest Vince McMahon bribery scandal, featured Vince McMahon as the main image of its weekend paper edition under the following headline: “On the tightrope for alleged misconduct, Vince McMahon will retire“. You can see the cover image below.

– jey use has posted a gallery of images on Instagram revealing a new tattoo on her body. On this occasion, wanted to pay tribute to his uncle Eddie Fatuknown in WWE as umaga. You can see the images below.