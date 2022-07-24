“Working with Santiago Giménez has been a pleasure and I have only good things to say”

Diego Aguirre admitted that the departure of Santiago Giménez is latent, however, it is not yet confirmed

Diego Aguirrecoach of Blue Crossadmitted that the output of Santiago Gimenez to the Feyenoord of the Netherlands is a latent possibility, but it is not yet confirmed, so they will wait for it to be defined in the next few days and thus know if they will seek to reinforce their lead or they will keep the attackers they have.

“It is a possibility that is being handled, I cannot confirm anything because I do not know. It is within the possibilities that Santi can leave, obviously that does not make me happy because he is an important player, he has earned it. Working with Santiago Gimenez It has been a pleasure and I only have good things to say about him”, declared Aguirre at a press conference after the 2-2 draw against Puebla.

Diego Aguirre imago7

For now, the Uruguayan is waiting for the celestial directive to confirm the future of Santiago Gimenezso it is not clear whether he will request another reinforcement or stay with the attackers that he currently has in the squad.

“It depends on what happens, I can’t answer hypothetically. We’re going to see if it materializes and well, we have to work and find solutions, but I can’t say anything other than that. We’re going to wait a bit if Santiago Gimenez He leaves and well, I can’t say much more”.

Aguirre reiterated the need to reinforce the central defense of his team, because after four dates it is the team that has received the most goals in the Apertura 2022, he even assured that the negotiations with Ramiro Funes Mori They are advanced and could be closed in the next few days.

“On the possibility of adding a defender, it is known that there is a need in that position and from what I understand there are advanced negotiations and it can happen these days. We come a little behind, but we want to be certain with the players who come, that they are players of hierarchy, of the level of Blue Cross and not for rushing, lamenting later all year”.