Why Khloe Kardashian called Kim Kardashian for sharing the hilarious “Camp Rock” meme

Calling her out. Khloé Kardashian didn’t let Kim Kardashian slip by without giving due credit to the founder of Good American.

“OMG someone posted this in our group chat and it makes me die from tears,” SKKN founder Kim, 41, wrote via her Instagram story on Saturday, July 23.

He posted a tweet sharing a TikTok video of Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. The 2010 Disney Channel original film was edited alongside a video for a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers march to a routine as they proudly sing “camp rock,” Khloé, 38, Kendall Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian cast judgmental looks. Kris Jenner, however, is spending the time of her life on a zipline through the forest.

The accompanying tweet said: “This shit has me so weak that I feel that the facial expressions of each of them are so to the point lmaoo.”

Khloé re-shared Kim’s post via her Instagram story. “This hoe really said ‘somebody’ knowing damn well it was me lol,” the Revenge Body host wrote along with a screenshot.

“SOMEONE forgot to tag you in my last post @kimkardashian,” reads the following slide.

The founder of Skims responded through her Story. “Ok it was @khloekardashian,” Kim wrote with an emoji in the sky.

While she’s not always given credit for being a meme queen, Khloé has her family’s support in more important ways. Her sisters “completely support each other and are there for Khloé,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively during the public announcement that the author of Strong Looks Better Naked is expecting a baby via a Tristan Thompson’s surrogate. “Obviously they will be there to support you and the baby.”

The insider added: “As for Tristan, most of them distanced themselves from him, especially after learning that he was expecting a baby with Maralee.”

Khloé has been dating Thompson, 31, on and off since 2016. They welcomed daughter True, now 4, in April 2018, shortly after news that the Canadian athlete cheated on the reality star with more women. They got back together for the last time in 2021 and were living together when news broke that Thompson was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support after having an affair in March of that year. (Nichols welcomed their son Theo in December.)

During the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé confessed to learning of her ex’s infidelity “with the rest of the world” in December 2021, telling the camera that she felt “embarrassed” by the scandal unfolding in the eyes of the public. “A courtesy would be not to. But okay, if you do, won’t you even give me a warning before the rest of the world? It’s just another slap in the face, ”she said in a June episode. “It’s humiliating.”

Weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloé are expecting a second surrogate child this year. The baby was conceived the month before the child support lawsuit went public.

