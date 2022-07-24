Who said you don’t have fun with an electric car? Here is the most “silent” record in the world

Electric cars are not good for drifting: but who said that? Look at their records with one of the most interesting all-green supercars ever made in Europe: it’s hard to do better.

Drift, drfit, counter-steering, call it what you want, the technique we are talking about today is a “must” in films and video games focused on the world of racing, better if clandestine. In any media dedicated to sports cars, a scene in which the Vin Diesel is on duty cannot be missing puts his car across the board using this popular method.

To drift you need some skill behind the wheel: the technique consists in steering in one direction by sliding the rear wheels on the asphalt thanks to a single, decisive stroke of the handbrake. It’s not exactly an easy thing to do, but if you have a car with the right weight distribution and a large space – perhaps a desolate parking lot – to practice, you can learn to do it yourself without too much trouble.

Obviously, where is there to prove any form of skill at the wheel, there is a driver who gets involved trying to set a record and even in the case of drift, there are those who have been better than anyone else in establishing a record … on board, however, a very particular type of car.

All in silence

There are two distinct records concerning the maximum distance never achieved by drifting: sooner or later we will tell you a little about the record obtained with petrol cars but today, let’s see who is the record holder for the greatest consecutive distance achieved with a drift aboard an electric car.

Of course, a Renault Twizy or any small car cannot be used to establish such a record: this is why Dennis Retera chose a Porsche Taycan with over 600 horsepower and almost 90,000 euros in price. By the way, the man has practically played at home since for work … he is a driving instructor in a car of that brand.

The man of German origin – needless to say – performed the record drift on the Porsche Experience Center Hockenheimring circuit which, beyond the tongue twister, has a particular circular shape. The track lent itself well to Retera who made a record drift for 42.16 consecutive kilometers. Yes, the tires must have been thrown away and Retera probably got a little car sick afterwards but Porsche can now boast the record for the longest… electric drift ever.