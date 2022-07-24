“When I was 15 years old, in a photo session they told me ‘take off your bra’. I felt that something was wrong, I took my things and left”

Kate Moss does not usually dwell on her past, but now, at 48, she has looked back on the BBC Radio 4 program Desert Island Discs and she has opened up about the uncomfortable and unpleasant moments she experienced in her beginnings as a model when she was a teenager. Moss has spoken with lauren laverne (British presenter and musician who hosts the program) of how bad she felt in one of the first jobs she did after being discovered by a modeling agency when she was 14 years old, in 1988. «I had a horrible experience in a catalog of bras . I was only about 15 years old and at the photo shoot they told me to ‘take off your bra’, and I did. I felt that something was wrong, I took my things and left. I think that sharpened my instincts,” Moss said in the interview.

Since 2016, the British has been running her own modeling company, the Kate Moss Agency. Although her career has been full of successes, she has recognized that some of her iconic sessions were a problem for her at the time, such as the black and white photos on a beach with which she was on the cover of the magazine TheFace, that launched her to fame in July 1990, when she was 16 years old. The photographer Corinne Day was responsible for those snapshots taken at Camber Sands (Sussex). They were friends of hers, but Moss has explained that he pressured her beyond what was due to show her breasts and made her cry a lot: «He told me ‘if you don’t take off your top I’m not going to hire you for a session in she. It was painful. I loved her, she was my best friend, but she was a deceitful person. The photographs are incredible, so she got what she wanted and I suffered for them, although in the end they did me a lot of good. They changed my career.” Another of her most remembered photo shoots, the campaign she did for Calvin Klein in 1992, was not easy for the teenage model either. Moss has told Laverne that she had to take Valium to cope with the anxiety of facing such a big campaign, in which she shared the limelight with the famous Mark Wahlberg, again having to show her bare chest. “I felt objectified, vulnerable and scared,” she explained, “they played with my vulnerability. Calvin loved that.”

In 1993, he worked with Corinne Day again, this time for the cover shoot of the UK edition of vogue, in some images that coined the term heroine Chic, referring to the glamorization of extreme thinness. “I think I was the scapegoat for a lot of people’s problems. I was never anorexic, never have been. I have never used heroin. I was thin because they didn’t feed me at photo shoots and because I’ve always been thin », he has sentenced.

Years later, in 2005, the model experienced a new key moment in her career, when the DailyMirror He published some images of himself taking drugs, which earned him the nickname Cocaine Kate. The businesswoman has also talked about this episode with Laverne, assuring that she did nothing that those around her did not do, but she became the center of controversy. “She made me feel bad and angry, because everyone she knew was doing drugs. I thought it was really hypocritical that they focused on me to try to take my daughter away from me, “explained the model, although she did not lose custody of her daughter, Lila, who has followed in her footsteps as a model and works with her now, to his 19 years. In the interview, Moss has indicated that she has told him that she “doesn’t do anything that she doesn’t want to do” and that “if she doesn’t feel comfortable in a photo shoot she doesn’t do it”, based on her own experiences. her. In the interview, Moss has also defended his friend the designer John Galliano and his ex-partner the actor Johnny Depp, in whose recent trial he testified. “I believe in truth and righteousness and justice”, he has affirmed. “I know that John Galliano is not a bad person, he had an alcohol problem and people are not themselves when she drinks and says things that she would never say when sober,” she stressed. Regarding Depp and his trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Moss has supported whoever was his boyfriend between 1994 and 1997: «I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never pushed me down the stairs. I had to tell that truth.”