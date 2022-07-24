What riding on the clutch means and how it damages your car

The car is an investment that all owners should take care of and maintain in good condition to help extend its useful life and prevent premature damage. However, there are many people who with their bad driving habits end up with their vehicle.

If you drive a car with manual transmission it is important that you learn very well how to handle it and what bad habits can damage your car’s transmission or clutch.

Many times, in cars with manual transmission, inexperienced drivers fall too far into what is known as riding on the clutch and they end up affecting the clutch of the carthe worst thing is that many times they do not even know that they caused the failure.

What does it mean riding on the clutch?

Riding on the clutch refers to the situation where the driver does not take his foot off the clutch after changing speed. Unfortunately, this is a common situation that many inexperienced drivers do not pay attention to.

You can easily shift gears and forget about your foot on the clutch. Therefore, you will be surprised at the number of negative consequences that could befall your vehicle, including a complete failure of your vehicle’s clutch.

I can drive riding on the clutch in traffic?

Nope. It’s never a good idea to walk riding on the clutch In spite of the situation. Automotive experts always recommend avoiding this habit as much as possible because it will end up causing major damage to your transmission.

How can driving affect your car riding on the clutch?

Since it is very easy for us to forget to leave our foot in the clutch, we must understand all the possible negative consequences that can occur when we forgot not to go riding on the clutch.

Riding on the clutch results in an impact on the overall transmission system. Not only does it deal damage to the class, but it can also affect the different gears. Many studies claim that transmission gears fail prematurely if you continue to depress the clutch.

Keep in mind that riding the clutch once or twice may not be a big deal, but if this has become a habit and you don’t avoid it, that’s when you’ll face some major consequences that could result in complete transmission failure.

