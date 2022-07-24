What is the most popular movie on HBO United States today

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching the cinema has been totally transformed, proof of this is HBO.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but HBO and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of HBO United States.

1. Bob’s Burgers: The Movie

Bob’s Burgers The Movie is an animated comedy for the big screen. The story begins when a burst water pipe creates a huge sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance to the burger joint indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ summer plans. As Bob and Linda struggle to keep their business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save the family restaurant. As the dangers mount, they all lean on each other in hopes of getting behind that counter again.

two. Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser takes on a range of topics in her brutally-honest yet conversational style. Whether she’s dishing about sex, outlining the do’s and dont’s of dating (and how to trick someone into marriage), or oversharing about her (not-so-private) parts, Glaser delivers an hour of unapologetic and no-holds-barred comedy around Topics often considered “taboo,” and showcases her ability to pivot from humiliating moments to being an empowering voice for women: the kind she yearned for as a confused adolescent.

3. Godzilla

Gareth Edwards directs this “reboot”, which takes place before the 1998 film directed by Roland Emmerich, which will take us to know the origins of the famous giant Japanese monster Godzilla. Starring Bryan Cranston, winner of the Golden Globe for Breaking Bad, who plays Joe Brody, a scientist who discovers that something terrible is about to happen when a series of tsunamis begin to reach the shores, anticipating the arrival of numerous monsters. of great size while the army tries to defend itself in vain.

Four. Annabelle 3: come home

Annabelle Comes Home is the third installment in New Line Cinema’s “Annabelle” saga, starring the infamous and sinister doll from the “Warren File” universe. Determined to stop Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren take the possessed doll to the locked artifact room in their home. She is placed “safely” in a sacred display case blessed by a priest. But one terrifying, unholy night, Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room who set their sights on a new target: the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

5. Gravity Falls

It follows the adventures of 12-year-old twins Dipper and Mabel Pines, who see their summer plans go up in smoke when their parents decide to send them to their great-uncle Grunkle Stan, who lives in the heart of Gravity Falls. Soon, Dipper and Mabel discover that all is not what it seems in Gravity Falls and they rely on each other and their new friends to find out what is REALLY going on in this strange place.

6. Mad Max: Fury Road

Haunted by his troubled past, Mad Max believes the best way to survive is to go out into the world alone. However, he finds himself drawn into a group fleeing across the desert in a War Rig driven by an elite Empress: Furiosa. They escape from a Citadel tyrannized by Immortan Joe, from whom something irreplaceable has been taken. Enraged, the Warlord mobilizes all of his gangs and relentlessly pursues the rebels in a high-rev ‘road war’.

7. geostorm

An engineer designer of satellites, after a chain failure of most of the Earth’s meteorological satellites, must team up with his brother, with whom he has not spoken for years, to travel to space and save the planet from a storm artificial of epic proportions… all this while a plot is brewing on the surface of the planet to assassinate the president of the United States.

8. From a robber to a police

Miles has just stolen a valuable diamond. Shortly before being caught by the police he manages to hide the loot. After spending two years behind bars he sets out to recover the jewel, but now the place where he hid the diamond has been turned into a police station. His plan could not be other than pretending to be a policeman to recover such a precious jewel.

9. river 2

Sequel to the film “Río” (2010) directed by Carlos Saldanha, also in charge of this second part. Blu, Perla and her little ones enjoy a comfortable, happy and perfect life in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. But Perla is very clear that her children must learn to live like the free and wild birds they are, and for this she is convinced that the best thing is to move to the Amazon. Once there, Blu will have to face her new neighbors and the terrible idea of ​​losing Perla and her children because they decide to live in the wild forever.

10. the counselor

A respected attorney (Michael Fassbender) from the southwestern United States decides to participate for the first time in a drug trafficking operation on the US-Mexico border. His main motive is to get quick money and to be able to marry his beloved girlfriend, the sweet Laura (Penélope Cruz). His connection to the cartels are Reiner (Javier Bardem), a flashy drug lord hopelessly in love with his girl, the sexy and ambitious Malkina (Cameron Diaz), and Westray (Brad Pitt), a middleman friend of his.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

Entertainment

More about HBO

More about streaming