What a wedding ring is worth, by Mariángel Alcázar

Of all the husbands and boyfriends that Jennifer Lopez has had, I only like Marc Anthony because he is the only one who seems intelligent to me. The artist has just married Ben Affleck and she is so happy wearing, like a hunting trophy, her alliance while she wakes up luminous in a bed covered with spotless sheets. The same woman who, in a recently released documentary, presents herself as a champion of female empowerment now exhibits as a triumph of her having managed to get Affleck’s lout to finally agree to marry her.

What happens to women who, even today, being masters of themselves, seem to pursue a husband above all else?

What happens to women who, even today, being masters of themselves, seem to pursue a husband above all else. It is worth that the spinster concept has passed into history, but it still persists as a stigma not having starred in a wedding. A divorced woman and even a widow are valued more than a single woman, always seen as beings lacking the ability to match. It does not matter if you have married a useless person to whom you have had to lend the spotlight so that he could shine or with a champion with whom you can boast of a happy family. It was hard for me to understand that Nicole Kidman, after putting up with Tom Cruise, would marry country singer Keith Urban, another gem, who had to be admitted to a detox clinic after four months of marriage after discovering that he was addicted to cocaine, a little detail that the groom forgot to mention before the wedding. Apparently, the singer was cured of his addictions, although he continues to wear a regrettable haircut.

Ben Affleck has also gone through detox clinics and, honestly, in the photos of his wedding in Las Vegas with Jennifer Lopez, now Jennifer Lynn Affleck, she looks more like a ram taken to the slaughterhouse. But, girl, if her wife is content and happy adding a new husband to her resume and showing the world that she can, little more can be said. Meanwhile, single women will continue to suffer our high level of demand.