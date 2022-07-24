We remember the megawedding of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

The most famous actor of recent times must have thought that the third time would be the charm because, after two failed marriages –Mimi Rogers (1987-1990) and Nicole Kidman (1990-2001)– he threw the house out the window to say ‘yes, I do’ to fellow actress Katie Holmes. Almost four million euros cost him the joke of organizing, in 2006, a bodorrio in style in a town about 40 km from Rome called Bracciano. There stands a superb medieval castle, the Castello Orsini-Odescalchi, a very well-preserved fortress that looks like something out of a fairy tale, where the wedding was celebrated by the Scientology rite – a religion that Tom professes and for which he ended up losing Katie. –, and then a banquet was served to the more than 200 guests, which was prepared by the Italian chefs Datturi e Motta. The cake, five floors of white chocolate and marzipan roses, was brought from the United States. Celebrity eccentricities.

And who flew to Rome to accompany the newlyweds on their happy day? Some Hollywood stars like Brooke Shields and her husband were seen there; Will Smith and Jada Pinkett –after the slap at the Oscars it is not clear to us whether they have broken up or not, but it has cost Smith money–, Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy, his girlfriend at the time; Jennifer Lopez, along with singer Marc Anthony, her then-husband; Victoria and David Beckham –they are still together, even against all odds–; the designer Giorgio Armani, in charge of dressing the bride and groom; film director JJ Abrams, who had directed him that year in Mission Impossible 3 (if you want to know all the details of mission impossible 7click here), and the singer Andrea Bocelli who dedicated a song to the desserts… In short, all super romantic and with a list of deluxe guests who spent three days around the town and also visiting Rome to the delight of the staff and of the press, all eager to capture the best photo.

But as Tom of numbers also knows for a while, he did everything possible so that no one stole the most intimate images of the link, because he had sold the exclusive of the wedding to the American press for 8 million dollars. That was said. The fact is that to protect the privacy of the event he hired three hundred security guards and two snipers. Come on, like in the best action movies. Although I imagine that the latter would not aim to shoot the paparazzi or the fan, but to be vigilant in case some crazy fanatic decided to make their day bitter. The seat belt worked perfectly, because hardly any photos of the guests circulated other than those captured upon arrival at the castle and a couple of official portraits that the bride and groom distributed.

By the way, that the bodorrio in the background was nothing more than a party. The marriage rite of Scientology has no validity, so the couple had to explain that she was already married from the United States civilly. In other words, that was a full-fledged theater. Then other humorous details emerged, such as the fact that the groom had given the bride a cat, a comb and a frying pan, as Scientologist tradition dictates. What luxury! But the wedding was a dream, although at the age of 6 their love was broken. Cruise was determined to send Suri, the daughter they have in common, to a children’s section of Scientology where children are educated, separated from their parents, in those beliefs. Holmes refused, filed for divorce and left with the girl. They say that Tom Cruise allowed it in exchange for not talking about him or his Scientology ever in his life. And so far the storybook wedding of the ex-lovers.