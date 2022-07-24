We all love the best movie in Natalie Portman’s career except her

The questioning of the roles of children’s characters became present after statements such as Natalie’s when she was stigmatized for her participation in The Professional (Léon).



1. Mathilda Lando, controversial character

Natalie Portman was besieged for quite some time for the daring image she projected at the age of 12 with his character, a situation that would become a debated topic for the roles that minors must play in movies.

The Perfect Assassin brought fame and great recognition to director Luc Besson, but not only him, but also its protagonists León (Jean Reno), Norman Stansfield (Gary Oldman) and Mathilda Lando (Natalie Portman), the latter being the one who doesn’t have very good memories.

In 1994 this film was released whose main theme is revenge, accompanied by links of corruption and local mafia. The plot unfolds in the midst of the murder of Mathilda’s family, who encounters a tragic scene upon arriving from her shopping. This event brings the 12-year-old girl closer to Léon, her neighbor and her hired killer who, seeing the situation, somewhat doubtfully accepts that the young woman lives with him in exchange for a deal that benefits both.

These two characters are the ones who attract the eye throughout the film, being remembered for their honored performances. Something that remains in Portman’s memory is precisely how his role in the film marked his personal and professional development.