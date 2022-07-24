Viral: Mexican genius girl will study medicine at ten years old!

Mexico It is full of good stories and people who raise the name of the country. Although it is sometimes thought that this only happens in sports, the reality is quite different and there are cases like Michelle Arellanoa girl from Chiapas who at ten years old is already preparing to study Medicine.

Michelle it is a special case. She has an IQ of 158 points which has led her to As soon as you are a child, you are about to study for a university degree.

According to his parents, Michelle he learned to speak English when he was just a year and a half old. At 4 years old, she already knew how to read and write in both languages.

During its primary stage, Michelle Arellano he excelled quickly and even got bored at school because he mastered the subjects so easily. Therefore, her parents had to contact the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP), who resolved advancing it two years (from fourth to sixth grade of primary school).

Later, he went to high school and earlier this year, Michelle accredited his basic education and took the exam Ceneval of the Preparatory.

Now, she is on her way to studying for a career and fulfilling her dream of being a cardiovascular surgeon and marine biologist.

JL

