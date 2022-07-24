Victoria’s Secret: the docuseries that tells the background

Heaven and hell, lights and shadows in the history of one of the most famous brands of all time: Victoria’s Secret. Here comes the docuseries that tells the background and the dark sides of the company (and we can’t wait to devour it): here are all the previews on what we will see …

The Victoria’s Secret docuseries tells the dark side of the brand

Matt Tyrnauer and Peter Berg signed the production of the documentary on the famous brand for Hulu, leading us to take a dip in the history and secrets of Victoria’s Secret.

It is a tale that speaks of the extraordinary rise and fall of the colossus, entitled Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons: the docuseries is divided into 3 parts and brings the brand’s lights and shadows to the small screen, those “angels and demons” who made its journey great (also in terms of scandals) and who saw it fall from the stars to the abyss of financial meltdown before rebirth.

Inside it too direct testimonies of the VS worldwhere there was no lack of controversial figures such as that of Jeffrey Epstein and the former CEO Les Wexner. But when will we be able to see the series?

When the Victoria’s Secret docuseries comes out

The apex of the company’s success was reached between the 90s and the early 2000s. Who does not remember the “angels ”of Victoria’s Secretthe supermodels on the catwalk – including fashion stars of the likes of Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Gisele Bündchen, Heidi Klum, Gigi Hadid – parading with expensive bras and big wings on their shoulders? Times that seem very distant today and that the documentary traces offering new and unprecedented perspectives on the golden era of the brand.

According to the information that emerged, the docuseries Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons is expected at debut by the end of 2022. The production is currently in progress and the curiosity of the public is felt …