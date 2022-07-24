UAZ Sports Medicine, accompanying athletes

Sports Medicine not only treats injuries but is also preventive, as commented by the coordinator of the Sports Medicine Medical Services of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ), Lucía del Socorro Hernández Márquez.

In the same way, he said, advice is provided for those people who have never played sports and want to start doing so, so that they do not suffer any injury, that is according to their requirements and guide them to sports life or physical activity. In addition, they focus on treating sports injuries and their recovery.

Socorro Hernández invited the population to make sport a culture, from the early stages of life, so that they get used to always having physical activity.

“The muscles and bones, if not used, atrophy and from the age of 30 or 40 they begin to have some deficiencies, and if they are not worked, their performance begins to drop, after older adults they have many problems.”

He recalled the coordinator who started in 2017, with the Premier League and Third Division soccer teams, and traveled with both and realized that many sports are practiced at UAZ, on the one hand those who are from the National Council of the Sport of Education (Condde), and on the other the youth soccer leagues, where there are more than 20 teams, from baby teeth to professional categories.

Due to the above, he said, work began on a growth project for Sports Medicine, where there are currently four offices, distributed in the North Sports Unit, one on the UAZ Siglo XXI Campus (21), in the University Gymnasium, where there are five doctors and four physical therapists, who support to care for university athletes.

He highlighted that last semester 700 rehabilitation consultations were attended in six months and, despite the pandemic, 200 general medicine consultations were granted, in addition to supporting our COVID tests in conjunction with the UAZ laboratories. .

Likewise, three surgeries were performed on young people, after which rehabilitation began and directed them to return to sports life.

Finally, Hernández invited all those who want to start with the sport to do so in stages, consulting a doctor.