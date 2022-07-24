Tristan Thompson SHADOW Khloe Kardashian insisting that “you are promised nothing” and owe “nothing” in a fierce post

TRISTAN Thompson has cast some shadow over Khloe Kardashian by insisting that “nothing is promised to you” and that she owes her nothing in a ferocious place.

Moments earlier, fans were convinced that Khloe, 38, had left a major hint that she had already welcomed their surrogate son in a cryptic post.

Tristan, 31, took to Instagram in a ferocious post.

He wrote cryptically: “1. Nothing is promised to you.

“2. Nobody owes you anything.

“3. You have all the responsibilities in your life.

“Understand these three rules as soon as possible and realize that independence is the way forward.”

CRYPTIC KHLOE

Moments earlier, Khloe posted her cryptic post on social media.

Against a panoramic video of her vacation in Italy, Khloe posted: “Be grateful. Be thankful that you don’t already have everything you want. If you did, what would you expect?

“Be grateful when you don’t know something, because it gives you the opportunity to learn.

“Be grateful for difficult times. During those times you grow up.

“Be grateful for your limitations because they give you opportunities for improvement.”

Then on another slide, Khloe continued: “Be grateful for each new challenge as it will strengthen your strength and character.

“Be grateful for your mistakes. They will teach you valuable lessons.

“Be grateful when you are tired and tired because it means you have made a difference.

“It’s easy to be thankful for good things. A life full of satisfaction comes to those who are also grateful for the setbacks ”.

Khloe concluded: “Gratitude can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be grateful for your problems and they can become your blessings. ”

Fans wondered if Khloe’s new “blessing” might be a major clue that her new baby has arrived.

Khloe has always wanted a little brother for her four-year-old daughter True, who she already shares with Tristan.

‘ARMY OF MODELS’

Meanwhile, Tristan has been targeted over the years for not spending enough time with the three children he shares with three separated moms.

Within moments of Khloe and Tristan welcoming their new baby, he has been spotted celebrating in France.

Tristan arrived in St. Tropez, France, for an exclusive party, according to PageSix.

The Chicago Bulls player has been invited to a secret party for the Italian-born Swiss billionaire entrepreneur Ernesto Bertarelli.

The guest list included Canadian rapper Drake, Hollywood A-list actors Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tobey Maguire.

The St. Tropez scandal, launched by Societe founder Richie Akiva, was described on publication as a “burning” hotspot.

Another source said the “epic estate”, which overlooked the water, was where Tristan “went out with an army of models.”

The athlete was also recently spotted with a mysterious woman at a party in Greece.

Tristan held hands with the unidentified woman as they took a romantic stroll in Mykonos.

He was also enjoying the party scene at the nightclub known as Bonbonniere Mykonos, according to TMZ.

CHILD NUMBER TWO

Given their turbulent pasts, many fans were shocked to learn this week that Khloe and Tristan will be welcoming another baby together.

However, a rep from Khloe confirmed that the baby was conceived in November, just before she dumped her former traitor forever.

A statement from the rep said, “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

TRADANTE SCANDAL

Tristan first cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in 2018.

Several videos have surfaced online of Tristan apparently cheating on Khloe with other women.

He was still in the delivery room with Khloe for the birth of their daughter, but she threw him like a “piece of shit” in a KUWTK confessional.

However, Khloe decided to give her little dad another chance for their new daughter’s sake.

Several months later, he was spotted leaving a Hollywood nightclub with a mysterious group of women.

In February 2019, Khloe suffered one of her most public upsets after Tristan was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

As a result, Jordyn was ostracized by the Kardashian family and Khloe ended things with Tristan.

With the 2020 pandemic, the two reconciled as they were quarantined along with their daughter.

However, it transpired that Tristan had been involved in another scandal with model Sydney Chase.

Khloe off guard didn’t find out until he was publicly denounced by his own mistress.

During a podcast appearance, Sydney claimed that they have come out “multiple times” and “did it all”.

However, Sydney claimed that Tristan had told her at the time that he was single, and she ended their relationship once she learned that she was actually still with Khloe.

But she also claimed during an Instagram Live that Tristan sent her dirty messages and even told her that Khloé “wasn’t her type”.

THE LAST STRAW

Things really went to a head when court documents revealed last year that Tristan slept with Maralee Nichols on the night of her 30th birthday in Houston, Texas.

A love scandal surfaced when the pregnant fitness model sued him for child support payments and Tristan took a DNA test.

The results confirmed that he was the father of Maralee’s son, Theo, who was born in December 2021.

It was never clear with Khloe, with whom he was having an exclusive relationship at the time of the relationship.

Instead he learned about it through court documents that were publicly leaked.

Tristan publicly apologized, but Khloe didn’t take him back.

