Feyenoord has presented three offers to Cruz Azul, each one better than the previous one, and the negotiation could be closed next week

the mexican striker Santiago Gimenez He is very close to fulfilling his European dream and next week he could already be a new player in the Feyenoord.

Multiple sources consulted by ESPN confirmed that from the initial interest of the Feyenoord by Santiago Gimenezthere was a period of rapid negotiations, in which the club has presented three different offers, each one better than the previous one to approach the claims of the cement institution.

The informants said that the negotiation is well advanced and could be closed next week, after both clubs have reached an agreement on the economic figure that the club will pay. Feyenoord a Blue Crossalthough the negotiation is now focused on the percentage that the Giménez cement club will retain.

Santiago Giménez is close to emigrating to soccer from the Netherlands. picture 7

The sources said that while Blue Cross intends to keep 30 percent of the letter of Santiago Gimenez and that Feyenoord buy 70 percent of the pass, the Dutch club wants to acquire 90 percent of the value of the player and that The Machine only keeps 10 percent.

That percentage for a future sale is the only thing that separates both clubs from a definitive agreement, but three of the four sources consulted confirmed to ESPN that the negotiations are well advanced and a settlement is expected to be reached as soon as next week so that Santiago Gimenez can fulfill his European dream in the Eredivisie.