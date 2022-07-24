Trail running: what it is, meaning and benefits of this run

Brisk walking improves mental health and memory. Not only in the elderly: this is true for everyone. This is supported by a new American study taken from the website of the New York Times which lists, among other things, i benefits on the body and brain of fast walk. In the city as in the countryside, by the sea or in the mountains. As long as you walk.

We could explain it like this: jogging in the middle of nature, where the environmental biosphere revives the tenor of the race thanks to differences in height, roots and splendid landscapes. The results? Total disconnection from everything and everyone. And a breath of fresh air guaranteed. These are the many perks that Kendall Jenner did not miss, for example, who has already integrated trail running into his training routine. Accompanied by her Doberman Pyro, the model moves away from the noisy streets of Los Angeles as soon as she can to recharge her batteries in the Californian mountains. All while she is trail running. How did we find out? Thanks to the numerous stories of her on Instagram that give testimony of it.

Here are the 4 benefits of this practice that will make you want to get started too.

Balance between physical and mental effort

Since it requires total muscle engagement, trail running is the perfect sport to burn calories without even realizing it. Running outdoors often involves rough terrain, for example, which forces the body to maintain support and balance. In addition, i Rhythm changes based on obstacles are also great for the heart. And they allow you to improve cardio and endurance. Last but not least, being in nature is also ideal for calming the mind. This sport offers a breath of precious oxygen, which will protect you from the environmental pollution of large cities. Bottom Line: Clean air that energizes the mind and calms long-term stress.

It can be practiced anywhere

A park, a forest, a lake, a beach. Wherever you are, even in the city, you will find a suitable location. The strength of this sport is precisely this: a pair of high-performance shoes and suitable clothing are enough to start. Et voila. In the early morning, or when you leave the office, trail running has no timetable and can be practiced all year round. As long as you adapt your equipment to the seasons, of course.

It is for those who love to go on an adventure

The paths have no borders. Let yourself be amazed by unexpected landscapes. Discover unexpected fauna and flora. Run to the rhythm of nature. This sport allows you to escape without limits. No map or predefined circuit, you decide where to go, where to turn, where to accelerate. Thus, no training will ever be the same. So, goodbye monotony. It is just you alone at the controls and your freedom is total. Needless to say, how good this aspect is for the body, mind and spirit.

It has endless opportunities for improvement

Since there is no constraint or constraint even when it comes to distances or time, you can really adapt your workouts according to your ambitions. You can start with a 5km course, and then pick up the pace to 10km. And so, the room for improvement is raised. This is why trail running is also the subject of numerous competitions organized in Italy and internationally. Here you can find the official Italian website. 10km, 18km or even 32km, the choice is endless to push your limits. Seeing is believing.