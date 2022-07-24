‘Tom Holland is like my little brother; there is a lot of chemistry

During the filming of “Uncharted” it was the first time that Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland worked together, but their complicity in front of the camera suggests otherwise. “It’s been fantastic filming with Tom, he’s like my little brother,” the veteran actor said in an interview.

At 50 years old, Wahlberg is already an established face in the Hollywood industry, and Holland is rising to stardom after his role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Thus, without anyone having noticed this tandem before, the combination between the two actors made a pleasant impression on the critics who have already been able to see “Uncharted”.

“We are all day like the mouse and the cat with our jokes; there is a lot of chemistry”Wahlberg noted.

That connection is reflected in Ruben Fleischer’s new film “Uncharted,” which opens in the United States this Friday.

The film has caused great expectation in the country: both among lovers of the homonymous video game, in which it is inspired, and among the followers of the actors, such as Holland himself.

It is an action and adventure film that tells, in a version adapted to 2022, the search for the lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan, which the house of Moncada -a Catalan aristocratic lineage- lost in a remote place five hundred years ago.

“Uncharted reminds me of Indiana Jones”

Wahlberg plays “Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan,” a veteran treasure hunter, and Holland plays “Nathan Drake,” a young man on the hunt for the “greatest treasure ever found” while pursuing his long-lost brother. years.

About “Sully”, Wahlberg defines him as someone who “moves in a gray area”in who “You can not trust”but which ends up showing that “has a heart” and what does a “great team” alongside Nathan Drake.

“The film reminds me of one of my favorite adventure productions: ‘Indiana Jones'”specifies the artist.

With touches of humor and a plot that invites you to follow the action, the production is reinforced by a spectacular use of special effects and the interpretation of the two protagonists in several almost heart-stopping scenes.

And it is that the film narrates an intense transoceanic adventure that takes “Sully” and “Nathan” to different scenarios, from an exotic tropical beach to the Gothic quarter of Barcelona.

In that sense, during the interview, Wahlberg referred to the “beautiful” locations in which he recorded during filming in Spain, where he worked with Antonio Banderas (Santiago Moncada in the film).

“I’ve known Antonio Banderas for years, but I hadn’t shot with him either. It’s been exciting to record now with someone I consider a great actor”detailed Wahlberg, who also revealed that Banderas acted as a “translator” for him during his days in Spain.

The trio of main actors of “Uncharted” is completed by the American actress Tati Gabrielle, known for her role in the successful Netflix series “You”; and also American Sophia Ali, present in the cast of the series “Grey’s Anatomy”.

“Uncharted” opened last weekend with a gross of $21.5 million at theaters in Eastern Europe, the UK and Spain. In the latter country, it grossed approximately 3.5 million and is positioned as the best box office premiere in 2022.

This weekend will be the film’s turn to be seen in markets as important as the United States, Brazil, Australia, Germany or Italy. Everything seems to indicate that, after the latest version of “Spider-Man”, Sony Pictures will get another good response from the public and there will be a second installment of “Uncharted”.