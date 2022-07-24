Tips to live a full second youth

They say that 50 is the new 30, the golden age in which experience and self-realization are at their peak, and how right they are. For many, today the woman of the five decades is beyond the “manuals”.

They, those of yesteryear, were resigned to growing old, with limited activities, dedicated to taking care of their grandchildren, little concerned about their own satisfaction, or about conquering dreams that

they went with the youth. Instead, others have appeared that have redefined what it means to reach this age, since the number no longer matters, but rather how they feel and what it means to conquer a new stage of life.

They are now absolute stars, protagonists and guides of their own path, who changed the unkind: “Welcome to the end of the fertile period and the arrival of menopause”, for a free way to explore pleasure, dreams, fun, and self-realization.

Without a doubt, the 50 of now are not the ones of before. Today they reflect the sure vision of beauty beyond aesthetics and evoke the feminine power that is in them. Like Thalía, who at 50 is still a milestone among Latinas.

Sofía Vergara, for example, who recently turned 50, has been chosen many times as one of the sexiest women in the world. Elle Mcpherson, at 58, is still on magazine covers. Not to mention JLo, the Diva from the Bronx, who is still in the top of the most beautiful women and who recently said yes at the altar.

“At 50 the voices of doubt inside the head are silenced and women finally dare to be themselves. At that age they become more assertive, creative and ambitious, approaching life with a more focused focus and passion,” said renowned writer Jill Shaw Ruddock, author of The Second Half of Your Life, at the time. your life).

But the question for many is, perhaps, how have they achieved it, and what social, psychological and attitudinal changes have contributed to delaying the physical deterioration of these new women and what has led them to age better?

They know what they want and they don’t deny it

The ’50s’ have made the decision to be active women, take care of their diet, exercise, worry about their physical appearance, maintain a great connection with family, friends, invest in what fills them and occupy their time. Paula Dávila, clinical psychologist and couples therapist says, “the vision of women and their role in society has changed, so her position of equality has allowed her to free herself, beginning by assuming new roles in The life of her. This makes today’s woman feel that her time in life and personal development is beyond the age limits that existed before”.

They have goals and their own projects

At this age, women are increasingly selective, they know what they want and thanks to their preparation and their own efforts, they have enough money to make their wishes come true. She does not sacrifice her own ideals, she cultivates herself spiritually through coach sessions or yoga practices. Generally, she does not depend on a permanent job, since she already has her own projects running, so her time is invested in what she considers important: travel, new experiences, treatments and beauty, but she is also always looking for new things what to learn. They have a voice and a vote, and although they do not have children, they feel fulfilled.

Jennifer Aniston, at 53, is working on various film and television projects. Photo: Special for El País

Access without hesitation to your pleasure

For Flavia Dos Santos, renowned sexologist and couples therapist, women who are reaching this age today no longer want to be stuck in a certain role. “Before, women resigned themselves to gratify themselves through their children and grandchildren, today they know that time is a valuable capital, they are not looking for another husband, if they are widowed or separated, they are not looking for someone to give them an identity, they want experiences, they want quality of life, they want friends, because one of the things discovered in happiness studies is that older women and men feel happier when they can count on others.”

For her, an issue that cannot be ignored at this stage of life is sex, because at this age it becomes more relevant, it is valued much more and it is more of a protagonist, adding from the experience and security of the years. “They already know what they want, how they want it, what they like and how many times they like it, and they are willing to enjoy that stage of life.”



They show off their beauty and seek to highlight it

​

There are more and more aesthetic allies to prevent or mitigate the effects of time on the skin, from surgeries to minimally invasive treatments, women have a wide range of options to highlight their beauty. For Lina Triana, plastic surgeon and specialist in medicine for age management, “women today have greater responsibility for their physical and emotional health, which makes them younger than a few years ago, in relation to their biological age.”

And, although over time not only the force of gravity but also physiological changes cause women to have a decrease in skin collagen, many seek help with procedures such as focused ultrasound, the application of butolinic toxin, or hyaluronic acid, eyelid surgery, face and neck surgery and even vaginal rejuvenation surgery. “Beauty is not everything in life. Although help is worth it to see ourselves better, it is always important to strengthen self-esteem and empowerment, “adds the surgeon.