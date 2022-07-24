Three comedy movies to enjoy this weekend – Metro World News

Many times, the weekend is used to relax and rest from the hard week that we left behind. If this ‘weekend’ you decided to stay at home and take advantage of leisure time, we bring you a perfect list to have a good time.

On the streaming platform Netflixwith its extensive catalogue, has some proposals in the comedy genre that will undoubtedly help you disconnect and have some fun.

Paul (2011)

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost star in Paul, a comedy that stars the alien Paul, played by Seth Rogers. Graeme (Pegg) and Clive (Frost) are enjoying their trip until they cross paths with Paul, who wants to escape the infamous Area 51 so they don’t experiment on him.

Also part of the cast are Jason Bateman, Kristen Wiig, Sigourney Weaver, Blythe Danner and Bill Hader. If you enjoyed the movie Ted, for example, you will surely have a good time with this comedy. directed by Greg Mottola.

Instant Family (2018)

In second option, we have Family instantly or Instant Family, a 2018 film starring Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Merced, and Octavia Spencer.

The synopsis of the film tells us: “Pete and Ellie are a young couple who finally fulfill their dream of having children by adopting three siblings, Juan, Lita and Lizzy. However, being parents is not as easy as they had imagined, especially when one of their daughters is a rebellious teenager.”.

We’re the Millers (2013)

Finally there is this proposal, quite popular by memes. It’s about the movie ‘We’re the Millers’ or ‘Somos los Miller’ or ‘Who *&$%! are the Millers?‘, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, known for Red Alert and Spy and a half.

“Marijuana dealer David learns the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished; he tries to help some young people and is surprised by some criminals, losing his money and product. David is indebted to his supplier and to solve the problem he must go to Mexico to pick up a shipment from the boss. To accomplish the mission, David devises a foolproof plan: he rounds up a fake family and puts them in an RV to head south for a wild weekend,” the synopsis tells us.

The cast is made up of Jason Sudeikis, now best known for Emmy nominee Ted Lasso, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Will Pouter.