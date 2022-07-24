this smart bracelet sinks, with AMOLED screen and 14 days of battery

The Xiaomi sales leave us with a scandal price for the good Redmi Smart Band Pro. Of course, the discount has a deadline.

Xiaomi’s official store is in full sales campaign, so it’s the perfect time to buy your devices at the best price. One of the products that falls the most in price is Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Proa smart bracelet with AMOLED screen and up to 14 days of battery that now can be yours for only €29.99 using the coupon SUMMER10.

The recommended retail price of this complete smartband is 49.99 euros, so you save 20 euros if you buy it now in the Xiaomi store. Without a doubt, it is the best price for which you can buy this Redmi Smart Band Pro, which not available in other stores like Amazon or PcComponentes. In addition, the Xiaomi store offers you free shipping.

Comfort, good screen, ample battery and numerous functions are its great features, enjoy all of them while wearing this cute smart bracelet on your wrist.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro for only 29.99 euros

The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro is a smart bracelet different from the usual ones on the market thanks to the large size of its screen. It’s about a 1.47-inch AMOLED-panel, resolution of 194 × 368 pixels and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. In practice, you can expect a screen of correct quality, especially in terms of color reproduction. In addition, at be tactilewe must use it to interact with the operating system.

The design is another of the strong points of this smartband, which it only weighs 15 grams. This data is without including the strap, but this accessory also has a very low weight. If we add that it is very light and that it is well built, we can conclude that it is a very comfortable smart bracelet. You can wear it all day long, even to sleep. Have waterproof, so you don’t need to take it off when showering or getting into the pool (as long as it’s freshwater).

Enter the SUMMER10 coupon to get the Redmi Smart Band Pro for only 29.99 euros.

This device can show you the time just by raising your wrist, count the steps you take throughout the day and also keep track your heart rate. It is best to connect it to your mobile phone using its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, so you can get much more out of it. For example, you will receive app notifications like WhatsApp and you will know if they have spoken to you without having to look at your mobile. In addition, also will inform you when you receive a call.

On the other hand, you can use the Redmi Smart Band Pro to track your physical activity. It has more than 110 sports modes, among which are running outdoors, walking or yoga. There are also several health functions that it offers, such as blood oxygen monitoringsleep monitoring and stress analysis.

Don’t worry about the autonomy of this smart bracelet, you can put it to good use without fear of being asked to connect it to the charger the next day. 200 mAh battery provides autonomy of 14 days with normal usewith the option of extend it up to 20 days if you use it in power saving mode.

In short, the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro is a more than complete gadget for only 29.99 euros. Remember that you have to apply the VERANO10 coupon in the Xiaomi store to get it for that great price.

