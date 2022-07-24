This piece of iPhone will soon have iOS 16 and it costs a lot less than you think

Take advantage of the latest Amazon offer and get a piece of new iPhone 11 for only 529 euros.

at the time of get a good iPhoneThere are many options and factors to consider. There is no doubt that one of the most worthwhile in 2022 is the iPhone 11. It was best selling phone of the year 2020and today it continues to offer a lot of potential to all its users.

Before getting hold of it, it is always a good idea to check prices. It has the A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, more than enough for any user, and maintains the aesthetics and design of the latest phones with Face ID. And, with Amazon’s latest offer, you can buy a new iPhone 11 for only 529 eurosalthough only for a limited time.

Buying a new iPhone 11 for less than 530 euros is possible thanks to the latest Amazon offer

As we mentioned, despite the passage of time the iPhone 11 is still one of the most recommended iPhone of 2022 Mainly aimed at users looking for a good phone with a modern design, spectacular performance and all the news of iOS 16 that will reach compatible iPhones.

In addition, the Dual 12 MP wide and ultra wide angle camera systemsupporting features like Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps keep iPhone 11 still one of the most recommended mobile phones so far if you are looking for a cheap iPhone.

With this spectacular discount, you can buy the 64 GB iPhone 11 for only 529 euros, a spectacular price for a brand new phone. In addition, you can choose between white, green or yellow colors with this spectacular discount, while the black model is available for only 10 euros more, staying at 539 euros.

As a detail, if the 64 GB of internal storage are a bit short in your day to day, saying that the version with 128 GB of space is also available at a discount, staying in only 579 euros. The only thing that varies, apart from the capacity, are the colors available, since only you can get it in black, yellow or red PRODUCT(RED).

iPhone 11 specifications

At an adequate price, the iPhone 11 is a highly recommended option in 2022. It is of the best-selling phone of the year 2020 and it’s perfect for those who want power, a big screen and good cameras without spending a lot of money. You will also have guaranteed updates for several years. These are its official specifications:

Premium design in aluminum and glass.

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD screen.

Resistance to water and dust, up to 2 meters and 30 minutes, IP68 protection.

A dual 12MP wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera system; Night mode, Portrait mode and 4K video up to 60 f/s.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video and slow motion recording.

Face ID for secure authentication

Compatible with ApplePay.

A13 Bionic processor with 3rd generation Neural Engine.

Dual SIM, a physical SIM card and another virtual SIM or eSIM.

Supports fast charging.

Wireless charging, works with all Qi chargers.

With iOS 15 and update to iOS 16 with many new features.

