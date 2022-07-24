“This is how I became a singer”

From

Puerto Rican

,

Jennifer Lopez

conquers first the cinema and then the music enough to be soon crowned

“queen of pop music”

. Her debut song was the Spanish version of “Do not love me” from

Aleandro Baldi

relaunched by the singer in 1999. “Music reveals who I am because it has been part of my life since I was very small”, she admitted to the cameras of “Fuego” in 1999.

Lopez

.

Growing up with music thanks to her family, in the 1990s she was best known for her roles in the cinema although she herself admitted to having trod the dance and music scenes first. As well as her career, even her private life, in general the love life, she has made a lot of discussion over the years. According to some rumors, in fact, recently the

52-year-old pop star Jennifer Lopez

and the actor three years younger,

Ben Affleck

they would marry one

secret ceremony

less than a year after their surprising flashback. This time i

Bennifer

they would have chosen to crown their relationship away from any announcement, by having the guests and all those present at the highly armored ceremony sign a confidentiality agreement.