They send to the US 11 liters of tequila per second

Mexico City, July 24, 2022. In the first half of the year, an average of 10.8 liters of tequila per second were exported to the United States, the country that consumes the most Mexican beverage.

In the framework of World Tequila Day, which is celebrated on July 24, tequila continues to be one of the most popular drinks for parties, celebrations and gatherings in the US.

From January to June, more than 169.4 million liters of tequila were exported to the United States, a record amount for a first semester since the registration of the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) began in 1995, and 25 percent more than the 163 million liters of the first half of 2021.

Tequila has permeated the United States so much that celebrities such as actor Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, Michael Jordan, Bryan Cranston and Kendall Jenner have become involved in the business of this drink.

The main buyers are the states of California, Texas and Florida.

According to Bloomberg, Americans this year will for the first time spend more on mezcal and tequila than on American whiskey, while by 2023, these Mexican drinks will also displace vodka.

Text and photo: Reforma Agency