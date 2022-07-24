They gave him the 9 del Tri and he lost his life surprisingly, he was like Raúl Jiménez

July 24, 2022 11:11 a.m.

Although the Mexican National Team has had vintage strikers, such as Raúl Jiménez, this position is not precisely where there are more players, therefore, this element was considered to be in the Tri for the 2010 World Cup, but from one moment to another lost his life.

A striker with outstanding physical abilities and genetics that is not in line with the average Mexican athlete, and for this reason he stood out in Europe, South America and in the MX League where he wore the shirt of Rayados, América, Pumas, among others.

Still in 2008 he was considered by the Tricolor as part of the 2010 World Cup process, but unfortunately, Antonio De Nigris died of cardiac arrest while playing for AE Larisa of Greek soccer, breaking his dream of reaching the world cup .

What teams did he play for?

The ‘Tano’ is remembered as a soccer nomad, since he wore 13 shirts in 6 different countries. De Nigris played for Rayados, América, Puebla, Villarreal, Polideportivo Ejido, Once Caldas, Santos de Brasil, Gaziantespor, Ankaraspor, Ankaragucu and AE Larisa.