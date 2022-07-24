The unbearable weight of the enormous talent of Nicolas Cage

A podcast about news, rumours, trailers… preview about movies and series. On Saturdays, with Antonio Rentero

With a start in his career in which he tried to move away from the weight of the family name, Nicolas Cage (real name Nicola Kim Coppola) has managed to become one of those actors that almost constitutes a cinematographic subgenre in itself.

Capable even of interpreting himself playing himself (“The unbearable weight of an enormous talent”), of achieving the hat trick of Oscar, Golden Globe and prize of the actors’ union for the same performance (“Leaving Las Vegas” , the movie that I will try to convince you this week for you to see), of being almost a cartoon (“Arizona baby”) or a hopeless and tormented romantic (“Moon Spell”) and of embodying superheroes (“Ghost Rider”) or lovecraftian characters (“Color out of space”) Cage’s career is a clear demonstration that he is a great actor, a versatile actor and someone who is always worth seeing on screen.

Throughout the program we will listen to music from the soundtracks of the films in which Nicolas Cage has participated. And, as always, we will have the usual film and television series news section.