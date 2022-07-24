The shocking amount that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling charge for Barbie

Since it was confirmed that the first film based on the famous doll was finally being shot Barbie, expectations were set very high. But when the first photo of margot robbie bringing the toy to life, it became known that they had chosen the right actress.

Warner Bros has been working for years on this project that had many twists and turns, but it is finally known that it will hit the screen in the middle of next year and the blonde will not be alone in it.

Margot Robbie as Barbie.

Who accompanies her in this great challenge is nothing more and nothing less than Ryan Goslingwho surprised with his transformation to put himself in the shoes of Ken, the boyfriend of Barbie. The first photo of the actor was known last June and generated an impact due to his physical work, his tan and his blonde hair.

Recently, the actor spoke with Variety and referred for the first time to his character and the film directed by Greta Gerwig: “I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Ken will feel seen when they see this. I have to do it for the Kens. No one plays with the Kens.”

But now so much Ryan Gosling What margot robbie became news after leaking the sum of money they charged for the film of Barbie. Variety published an article called “Inside movie star salaries: Joaquin Phoenix gets 20 million for Joker 2, Tom Cruise approaches 100 million and more”, and left the world shocked with the figures that are handled. in Hollywood.

Publisher Brent Lang’s investigation revealed that margot robbie She is the highest paid actress in the film industry today. However, as expected in a world where all gender differentiation prevails, she was in 17th place, presided over by 16 men.

Ryan Gosling as Ken.

But a fact showed that in the movie Barbie there are no differences. margot robbie he charges for his work on the tape 12.5 million dollars, just like he does Ryan Gosling.

The actress who follows her in position number 18, and who was surprising for being very young, is Millie Bobby Brownthe star of stranger thingswhich will charge 10 million dollars for the second part of the Netflix film, Enola Holmes.