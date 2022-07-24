The reason for Max Dupri’s departure from the history of Maximum Male Models in WWE is revealed

As we reported yesterday, Max Dupri is no longer part of Maximum Male Models, the modeling agency that debuted a few weeks ago on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. In this sense, Wade Kellerjournalist from PW Torchnoted that Dupri’s removal from this storyline It was a Vince McMahon decision.

The former WWE General Director would have made the decision two weeks ago, since the fighter would have bothered some people, in addition to the fact that he did not quite fit into these segments. In the meantime, Fightful has been able to gather more information about it.

First of all, the medium points out that Dupri was released from Maximum Male Models at the last minute. In addition, all those people involved in the segment were not informed until that moment.

Notably McMahon had been especially interested in these segments, since it was his idea. Mace and Mansoor agreed to her role, however, Eli Drake (Max Dupri), had some doubts about it.

The media points out that Vince even got into the ring to produce the debut segment of Maximum Male Models., something that does not happen often. In this sense, McMahon had a clear vision of what Max Dupri should sound like., which is why he worked hard with the fighter to achieve this goal. Some sources even point out that the former WWE General Director didn’t want the character to sound like L.A. Knight.

As for the reason for his removal, a source confirmed to the outlet that Drake “bothered with a couple of scripts”, in the sense that he would have shown his disagreement with what some writers had come up with.

Another source indicated that the best thing that could have happened to Max Dupri was for Vince McMahon to retire, because he still has some followers within WWE who enjoy his work, hinting that the door was not closed for the decision to be reversed. In this sense, the medium reveals that many people within the company praise the dedication shown by Drake/Dupri.

Meanwhile, as a result of changes to the latest Friday Night SmackDown script, the previously announced swimsuit segment has been postponed to next week. This segment will be presented by Maxine DupriMax’s sister, and formerly known as Sophie Cromwell in NXT 2.0.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.