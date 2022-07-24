The predictions of “Don’t Look Up” are coming true

Science fiction fans know it very well: fiction anticipates reality.

From Jules Verne to this part, the ability to tell what was to come has been a privilege of the sensitivity of writers and, more recently, of filmmakers as well.

But in the modern register, those who are dedicated to following fictional scripts in real life are now journalists and communicators.

With a lot of noise, “Don’t Look Up” (Don’t Look Up) premiered in December of last year, a success that became one of the most watched movies on the Netflix platform.

A superstar cast to ensure the audience (Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett) tells a story that probably emerged from the reflection on the dark period lived with Trump and the role that the mass media began to play and the new communicational styles of politics.

The plot is relatively simple: Two unknown astronomers discover that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth. From then on, they try to warn humanity of the danger that lies ahead, a task in which (spoiler alert!) they fail miserably.

The reality exceeds fiction

The fiction has just been reproduced in real life on the English channel GB News, this time with the latest heat wave, which puts the concept of “good weather” on the table: in London, foggy and cold, sunny days they are considered (just like here) within what we call “nice weather” or “nice whethear” in the English expression.

Meteorologist John Hammond admitted last week that the weather was “nice” in Britain, but warned GB News anchors that temperatures were about to get so hot they should prepare for hundreds, even thousands of deaths.

“The graphics that I can see in front of me are terrifying. We all like good weather, but this is not going to be good weather,” Hammond said in an interview on July 14, four days before London’s all-time high temperature record. “This is going to be potentially lethal weather for a couple of days. It will be brief, but it will be brutal.”

At this point, host Bev Turner interrupts him: “John, I want us to be happy with the weather, I don’t know what has happened to the meteorologists that makes them a little fatalistic.”

The situation soon went viral with a clip from this segment edited along with the “Don’t Look Up” sequence, in which the astronomer played by Jennifer Lawrence yells during a news segment that a meteor is about to hit. hit and destroy the Earth, only to be told by the host, masterfully played by Cate Blanchett, that they’re trying to “keep the bad news light.” The symmetries with the episode in GB Newa are amazing.

Here the complete sequence, edited superimposing reality and fiction.

Turner also compared the heat wave to one that occurred 46 years ago: “Haven’t we always been hot, John? Wasn’t the summer of ’76 as hot as this one?

“No,” Hammond replies. And he is right: the maximum temperature that year in England was 35.9 ° C compared to 40.3 reached on July 19 of this one.

People mention 1976 as a way to write off climate change, it was a “strange event,” Hammond said. Unlike that outlier, Britain is now “seeing more and more records, more and more often and more and more severely,” he said during the GB News segment.

The crude reality

Hammond’s prediction of brutal heat came true. Since he appeared in GB News, the UK and much of Europe have been “in the oven”. On Tuesday, Britain broke its record for the highest temperature and authorities described the heat wave as a “national emergency”. A large part of England, including London, was subject to the country’s first “red” warning, meaning the heat posed a danger even to people with no particular health complications.

In fact, although the statistics on the impact of the heat wave take a few weeks to be known, there is no doubt that the deaths will indeed be in the hundreds, as happened for the same days in Spain and Portugal, where the The health system recorded just over a thousand people who had died in each country.

Something good must come out of this

Interviewed by The Washington Post in connection with this episode, John Hammond, the climatologist on the GB News report, noted: “Clearly, the notion of thousands of excess deaths is not understandable to many. Just like choosing to ignore floodwaters until they hit our door or famines until food runs out due to drought, we don’t really ‘get’ the threat of climate change as long as it doesn’t affect us personally.”

In that interview, Hammond says he hopes his brush with internet fame will help change that.

“It has certainly started a conversation about the language that we use and how we communicate the threat of extreme weather in our forecasts,” he told The Post. “That has to be a good thing.”