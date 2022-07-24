The oldest Minecraft server is 14 TB of pure evil, a tyrannical Mad Max society with hackers, slavers and Nazis

The player communities they are something very curious and that has always caught my attention within the video game. I’m usually a fairly independent player, who enjoys solo adventures with their respective campaign modes, although I don’t say no to certain multiplayer experiences either. Still, in these online worlds I usually go for free“to my ball”, and I enjoy solo games even if that leads to losing from time to time, but that’s another matter.

What I am here to say is that player communities are unknown to me and almost magical. I’ve never felt that connection with other players to go to Red Dead Online and run a fictional funeral for the game; or gather around hundreds of players to mourn the end of an MMO, but I wanted to. One of those online experiences, and the protagonist today, is Minecraft. Mojang’s work is not unknown to me, but, again, my time in his world has been limited to building a cute house and little else.

That is why when the concept of “anarchic servers”, something clicked in my head and I entered to discover a madness worthy of Mad Max or any apocalyptic movie of the 80s. Do you remember the tape Escape from LA? With a Los Angeles that responded to how American society saw an end of the world with anarchy roaming freely on this date. That’s the dark side of Minecraft. Welcome to 2B2Tthe oldest and most dangerous video game server in general.

History of 2B2T, chaos made into a video game

For many, the title now from Microsoft —after the purchase of Mojang by those from Redmond last 2014—, is a coquette fictional representation of what can be achieved with the video game as social experiment. A beautiful and dangerous world of blocks, yes, but with almost infinite possibilities; a place of recreation and creativity where phallic representations and the fascist culture It shouldn’t have a place, or maybe it does. 2B2T is the oldest Minecraft world/server in the game. A procedural experience that has expanded since its creation in 2010 —with a hyper basic version of the game that today should be eliminated— reaching a size close to 14 Terabytes. In fact, unlike the rest of the worlds, this has not restarted in no time, so the players step is noticeable in every block and construction.

The idea behind the creation of this server at Christmas of that year was, as Brendan Caldwell of Rock, Paper, Shotgun argued in 2016, to transfer the concept of Garry’s Mod to the Mojang video game with a proposal without barriers where everyone could do what they wanted. This brings us to the most basic of this text. The human being is Too complex and it needs ties, norms and laws. If you eliminate all those “stumbling blocks”, it regresses to an almost animal state where that “anything goes” gives rise to the most wicked ideas gives rise to 2B2T. So when the server hit the 4chan, Facepunch Studios, and Reddit forums, the debacle began with dozens of players accessing it and creating what is known as a “anarchic-tyrannical society”.

It is a world without rules, but with rules so as not to bring down the server, something ironic





Seems like the opposite, doesn’t it? Anarchy and tyranny in the same concept. However, with the first pillars built in this game world, a estate division between those veteran players and the most novices who accessed the server. Small groups with friends or like-minded people were established around a self-proclaimed leaderand not because of his power in Minecraft —we are talking, after all, of a game in which the character levels were not well defined at the beginning—, but because he is a champion of political madness plus indecent that you have been able to hear. With these leaders, rookies entering the game had to work on farms of I farm obsidian to increase the power of his “faction”, which led to the bad looks of his peers.

A civilization with its own time axis

Let’s go back to that “anything goes”. What happens when such a world, ruled by people with a screw missing, begins to amass enormous amounts of power? Well, the consequent clashes occur. 2B2T boasts a unique economycrazy according to dementia his social foundations which has led to the absence of a single product or a logical exchange of goods.

Let’s boil it down to the basics. If I have a club that is difficult to obtain, I can sell it or exchange it for higher value items; but if that stick can be reached under the stones, the value is nil. For example, according to the basic pillars of Minecraft, there is only one Dragon’s Egg per game world, while in 2B2T we can find a pit full of these eggs without anyone bothering to collect them, they are trash. The factions use hacks unceremoniouslythe factories of I farm mentioned above with a semi-slave job —there are rookies who enter the game only to work— or exploit of the game to duplicate the most basic item to eccentricity.



Image: Internet Archive

This has created a curious instability which has been countered with massive conflicts. Why does my neighbor have more than me? It was clear that fights were going to occur, but the very concept of this digital and anarchic society, and how it has evolved over the years, make 2B2T something very special. And it is that, although it may sound very crazy and absurd —something that I have pulled out of my sleeve with the ultimate goal of leaving you speechless—, the server has its own chronological axis. This is made up of eras and periods, with historical milestones that occurred on the server and with the flags of the most important groups – or that rose as champions of the most important conflicts called Raids – leading these periods. In total, the server has suffered 7 “world wars” And till massive purges of players, led by other users.

The size is such that in 2017, 7 years later, the edge of the world was reached, a milestone within the axis, of course

When we talk about this server, we talk about a blank canvas waiting to be painted by the most alienated in the world. Many wars have broken out real ideological conflicts, and therefore it is not uncommon to find swastikas or phallic members throughout the map. In fact, everything in 2B2T is connected by roads, which are dangerous to travel on as veteran players know it’s the perfect place to gank. It is here, in transit and affluence areas, that even statues in honor of the most perverse situationsand that they have not collapsed for fear of reprisals.

“As I pass a floating swastika while shrugging off the latest barrage of anonymous insults… I realize maybe 2B2T doesn’t represent the pinnacle of human ingenuity. It could still have a different purpose: the mapping of a collective mental landscape, our virtual identification, visualized and digitized forever. The ups and downs, the persistent voices of criticism, the thoughts we’d rather not share, who hasn’t felt all of this at some point? In some ways, 2B2T is a more accurate description of humanity than I initially thought. Whether its creators intend it or not, the game provides visuals to a riotous stream of populist consciousness, the sum total of a certain segment of our species. 2B2T is like any other human mind: an infinitely expanding plane, filled with beautiful and scary ideas“, collected in 2015 Andrew Paul for VICE.

We are talking about large-scale situations, but daily life in 2B2T is not a field of roses either. The goal of the game has evolved to such an extent that PVP fighting they are not made with more or less logical weapons within a conflict in Minecraft, but rather they are fought with crystals from the end that explode and kill in one blow; also with level 40,000 swords that we could say obliterate you from the game making the loot got corrupted. On the other hand, obsidian is crucial in the day to day life of 2B2T. Nothing is respected on the server, no creation, so it is normal that if they discover your house and catch you sleeping, they create an obsidian prison around you where you will never leave. It has even been seen how they created prisons of this material to imprison members of opposing factions. It is between terrifying and spectacular.

Nocom, the Thanos of this universe



One of the “LAG machines” / Image: Armorsmith

Of course, there are people who want to go further. A server that lets you do everything? Let’s break it. It’s almost the absurd and hackneyed argument of a superhero movie villain who wants to destroy a galaxy in which he lives for the simple reason of being bad, he’s already there. Among the “doomsday machines” of the bad guy on duty that I would like to highlight, we find the “lag machine“, a marvel of engineering, a spectacular work of redstone what am I looking for crash the server. A global threat that effectively ended with another conflict to stop its use.

The “LAG machine” was originally used for a dispute between 2 players, something that escalated to a planetary level

But, I have reserved the end to talk about Nocomthe exploit of coordinates that shook the service to its foundations. There are players and factions that have been playing for a decade, 10 years of stored resources and of bases where they go to rest and return to the boring real world, a formality before returning to their small digital space of chaos and control. When civilizations learned that the most important thing was not to kill for killing’s sake but to discover where those caches were, things changed.

In 2016, the group of hackers Nerds Inc. introduced in 2B2T a exploit that was kept hidden until 2019when the server couldn’t take it anymore, and it fell. Nocom spent years tracking player locations. Its use implied a series of “trap blocks” that when stepped on, would track the location of those users to their bases or anywhere on the map. This led to a massive real-world sale of information for real money for small forays into these secret stashes. There were people who amassed money selling information —sometimes false— of secret bases in a video game, do you understand why this server is unique?



This is the map of the players’ routes tracked by the NOCOM hack (the central heat point is the only respawn in the entire server)

Even so, the server crashed in November 2019, which is known—in the earlier timeline—as NoServerNovember, a month where the world could not take it anymore and gave in. Did this end 2B2T? No way. The server returned to work as usual, the madness does not end with a computer attack. In fact, in 2021, the youtuber Spanish-speaking ElRichMC “attacked” the server with peaceful actions thanks to his followers, which is known as “The Spanish Crisis” which resulted in the massacre of these new players – peace was never an option. In 2022, the server is still running, even its founder, the one known as Hausemaster, managed to bring down Nocom 6 years after the hack enter the game. An action that towered like a god in the eyes of 2B2T, a classic on this server.

