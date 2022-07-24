The new Sony Pictures film that brings together actors Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson

Everything seems to indicate that this year will be very good for the actor Mark Wahlberg in the cinematographic field and not only because of his next film “Uncharted” with Tom Holland, which It will be released during the month of February.

It was recently revealed that the Ted actor will share the screen with Mel Gibson in a new Sony Pictures project. That’s not all, because it will also be one of the producers in history which is based on real events.

The production was written by Rosalind Ross, who will also direct, and the cast completes it. Jackie Weaver and Teresa Ruiz.

The Sony tape that will star Mark Wahlberg with Mel Gibson

Is about “Father Stu” (Father Stu) which follows the story of the boxer turned priest, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired thousands of people around the world.

“Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including myself,” said Wahlberg. “Rosey has done an incredible job of capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film we will keep his spirit alive and continue his good deeds.”

According to Deadline, Sony is scheduled to premiere of this film in theaters for Friday, April 15, 2022that is to say for Good Friday.