the new Italian teaser trailer of the DC Comics movie with Dwayne Johnson!

Black Adam, the new DC Comics film with Dwayne Johnson, of which we can now see the new Italian teaser trailer, will be released in cinemas next October.

A hero born of anger. Indeed, an anti-hero who will have to undertake his own personal path to understand whether to fight for evil or for good. As he has often repeated Dwayne Johnson in his many posts on Instagram, “the hierarchy of power at home DC Comics it’s about to change. ”Well, we’re almost there now that this mighty character arrives DC Comics interpreted by him. The film will be released in theaters on October 20, 2022 directed by Jaume Collet-Serra who called the character “Inspector Challaghan of the superhero world”.

The story is inspired by the comics created by Otto Binder and CC Beck back in 1945. Black Adamwhose real name is Teth-Adam or Theo Adam, is the archenemy of Shazam. He was given great powers by the Egyptian gods 5,000 years ago. After being imprisoned for a long time, Black Adam he is released and is ready to violently unleash what, according to him, is the only form of justice to be brought into the modern world. The cast of the film are also part of Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo And Marwan Kenzari.

We can see below the new teaser trailer in Italian of Black Adam.