The magic of Jennifer Lopez on every red carpet: the most beautiful looks

Her wedding is on everyone’s lips, as well as many aspects of her life: Jennifer Lopez is used to the attention of the media, even on the red carpet where she usually conquers with disarming ease.

Credits: Ansa

Queen of the stage and red carpets, Jennifer Lopez never gives up on a good one gossip. The latest announced it in his own hand, before it became public due to yet another tabloid. JLo has finally got married with Ben Afflecka marriage dreamed twenty years earlier and became reality after they met. Many have called it a “heated soup”, for others it was simply destiny that they would meet again. In any case i Bennifer they are back on track and each red carpet treading hand in hand makes the news. As if their singular fame weren’t enough.

For twenty years now, JLo has been able to conquer the public to the rhythm of music and good cinema. Impossible to forget the romantic comedies of which she was the protagonist and to pay homage to that past career was precisely Marry Me. After years, she has dusted off her love for cinema – and for comedies – with a sentimental film released in theaters in February 2022.

Jennifer Lopez, the queen of the red carpets

In addition to being a point of reference in the world of entertainment and the music scene, Jennifer Lopez is aware that she is also a fashion icon And beauty, to the point of having launched her own beauty brand. And what about his appearances on the red carpet? The most recent concerns the premiere of his documentary Halftime. On the red carpet of Netflixthe actress wore a dress of Tom Ford total black in velvet that plays with the transparencies in chiffon. To complete the diamond pendants look Lorraine Schwartz. Just before, JLo had livened up the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 with another total black creation, with velvet skirt and rigid leather bustier by Monot.

On the occasion of the première de The bar of high hopes in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez chose a pastel blue pleated effect dress, with a deep V-neckline and silver bows at the waist of Elie Saab Haute Couture. In addition he proposed a creamy white clutch by Tyler Ellis. At the Met Gala 2021 the singer chose a Western Style look with a long dress by Ralph Laurenfur and wide-brimmed hat.

She loved the couple’s appearance – or rather the debut – at the Venice Film Festival 2021. Jennifer Lopez wore a white dress by Georges Hobeika enlivened by a rhinestone tongue and silver clutch, while Ben Affleck opted for a classic tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana. At the White House, for President Biden’s inauguration ceremony, she performed on stage wearing a total white creation by Chanel. On the red carpet of the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020the singer proposed a creation of Valentino Pre-Fall 2020 with slightly draped skirt and high neck blouse studded with silver sequins. And Valentino is always the fluffy dress flaunted at Golden Globes 2020. The maxi gold bow at waist height makes the dress precious.