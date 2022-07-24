The look that Cameron Diaz chose to walk the streets of Malibu

Cameron Diaz It doesn’t stop being news. A month ago she announced his return to the cinema thanks to the film back in actionin which he shares the cast with his personal friend Jamie Foxx. Furthermore, he recently gave an interview in which he revealed the reasons why he had left the film industry.

Eight years ago, one of the most important actresses in Hollywood announced her retirement and saddened the entire world. Throughout her career, the blonde starred in incredible films of hers, going from comedy to action and drama without being stuck to any stereotype and achieving performances worthy of an award.

Cameron Diaz returns to the movies.

a few days ago, Cameron Diaz He spoke with CBS and told why he made such a decision to walk away for so long: “When you do something that you know, that you have done well, that you know how it works and that has consumed your entire life for so long, it is necessary to allow yourself to take a step back. for a second, take a look at the big picture and the things that could be done better to be more committed to what can make you feel more complete’. So I did it”.

The truth is that at the time it was said that his decision was 100 percent linked to the fact that he needed to focus on the family he had formed with the musician. benji madden, with whom he has a daughter in common, Raddix. Since Cameron got married and became a mom, she has always protected the tribe from flashes and cameras, so it would be a totally valid reason.

However, after learning that he is back in action, Cameron Diaz is being persecuted again by the paparazzi. It is for this reason that she was recently caught by one of them leaving a restaurant in the Malibu area, where she had lunch with her husband and her daughter.

Although in photography he achieved that both Madden as Raddix are not captured, the actress returns to experience what it means to put herself back on the media agenda and reposition herself as one of the actresses of the moment. In the postcard she can be seen wearing a totally relaxed outfit, with a loose white shirt, denim pants and a lilac sweater on her shoulders.

Cameron Diaz through the streets of Malibu.

Cameron Diaz She tried to go unnoticed with black glasses that cover a large part of her face, but it is impossible not to realize who she is, even knowing that she has been missing for a long time and focused on the wine brand that she had founded with Katherine Power, called Avaline.