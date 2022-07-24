The Jim Carrey series of two seasons that you must see

It is very likely that an anonymous survey will show that Jim Carrey it is almost entirely associated with the world of comedy. There shouldn’t be so many who recognize his dramatic side, much less if they are removed from the orbit of the film he made with michel gondry, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mindwhich starred alongside Kate Winslet and had figures like Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood and Kirsten Dunst. In addition to his well-known comedies such as The mask, Dumb and Dumber either Ace Ventura, Jim Carrey he also approached drama in other projects.

On his resume, for example, appeared in 2007 a psychological thriller called number 23and the romantic comedy that headlined with Ethan Hawke, I love you Philip Morris (available in vix), in 2009. But in recent years he had to get into one of the darkest roles of his career. This is a series that reunited him with michel gondry as producer and director of some of the episodes.

We are talking about Kiddinga dramatic comedy performed by Showtime in 2018 which featured two seasons in total. The production was created by Dave Holsteinwhich focused on the life of a man named jeff pickles, known worldwide for being the host of the most important television program of all. In the series, we delve into one of the darkest chapters in the life of pickleswhich will make you watch each moment with a lump in your throat and each episode will surprise you more and more.

Why? Because when we meet jeff pickles we meet him at one of his worst moments. The character played by Jim Carrey He is going through a severe depression in which he does not stop sinking after the death of one of his children. The last straw is that he had twins so he can’t help but see his late son in which he is still alive. This, of course, also went through his marriage and his ability to relate to the world, the fans and the beings around him.

+Will there be season 3 of Kidding?

Until now, Showtime produced only two seasons of Kidding, airing the last one in February 2020, just before the pandemic exploded. A little justified by the context of that moment and the same by the lack of an audience, Showtime it ended its tour unexpectedly after the signal confirmed that it had been cancelled. In the networks there were some campaigns that tried to revive the series although everything indicates that it will not be possible, especially after Jim Carrey announced that he is nearing his retirement. For now, we will have to settle for the two existing installments that are quite different from each other (one more dramatic and the other more absurd), which despite everything have an ending that can be satisfactory if we understand that we will no longer see return to jeff pickles.