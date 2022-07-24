‘The invisible agent’, ending explained: look at the tattoo

*This article contains spoilers for The Gray Man.

We go straight to the heart of the matter, like a right hand from Chris Evans against the face of Ryan Gosling. Didn’t you get the feeling watching that final fight between Sierra Six (Gosling) and Lloyd Hansen (Evans) that the first one was letting himself be crushed on purpose? Looking back just seconds before, why does Six ask Agent Miranda (Ana de Armas) to go after Claire (Julia Butters), Fitzroy’s (Billy Bob Thornton) niece, instead of killing her? to Hansen how would it be logical?

Visualize Six’s face again as he is being slashed by Hansen when in reality our ‘grey man’ is clearly superior in that final duel. There is a gesture between resignation and liberation (Ryan Gosling is not the most expressive actor in the world, but something like that is perceived). And there is no doubt about it when we start to see sudden flashes of the moment when, as a teenager, he killed his father to prevent him from killing his brother. What is happening? The answer is written on his arm.

You are not myopic, it is that the photographer has lost focus. Netflix

We now go to the flashback in which the very special relationship between Seis and Julia is visualized, forged in a forced confinement of the girl because she is the target of various criminals who want to take revenge on her uncle. In one of her conversations, Julia asks about a Greek word that Six has tattooed on her forearm. He replies that she did it to him when she was in jail (for killing her father).

–It’s the name of a guy who climbed a rock up a mountain.

-Why?

– They forced him.

-Who?

-The gods. They tried to punish him.

-He deserved it?

-Probably.

– Did you like to do it?

-I’m sure not.

“Did you ever get to the top of the mountain?”

-I’ll tell you.

As soon as you know a bit about Greek mythology, it is clear that the name that is tattooed is that of Sisyphus, the king of Corinth who was punished by the gods to carry that heavy stone to the top of a mountain to see it roll again to the bottom just before reaching the top. And so on and on, for all eternity.

The parallelism is evident: Sisyphus was sentenced to this torture due to his habit of attacking and murdering travelers who passed through his lands (there are also writings that suggest that his crime was to betray Zeus for the kidnapping of Aegina, but that version suits us worse). Overlaying it on the plot of the unseen agent, Six is ​​sentenced to accept CIA assignments to eliminate people he doesn’t know over and over again as punishment for killing his father.

What does this imply in relation to the ending of the film? It can clearly be read as Six has assumed that the only way to end her punishment is to die. Somehow, in his scale of values, he has already completed what for him is the most important mission of his life (to save Julia and bring to light the evidence that the CIA is a deeply corrupt organization) and his best future perspective is that. End his own suffering. The one that causes him guilt for killing his father (even though he deserved it) and the one that causes him to live in hiding committing murders (although until now, look how naive, he thought he only killed ‘the bad guys’).

Let’s go back to the final fight. The action is paradoxical, as Six on the one hand allows himself to be hurt by Lloyd Hansen but also wants to kill him. As if his real goal was for neither of them to get out of that fountain alive. Six is ​​smothering him with his own (tattooed) arms when Suzanne Brewer (Jessica Henwick), Carmichael’s No. 2 (Rege-Jean Page), shows up and shoots Hansen in the heart. Caput.

At this point, returning to the myth of Sisyphus, Brewer becomes a goddess who reminds Six that her punishment is not over: “You will live. But you will have to obey.”

Esquire

This could have been the definitive end of the film, since it closes that never-ending story: whatever the protagonist does, he is doomed to suffer the same punishment over and over again. But, since Netflix’s plan is to convert the unseen agent in a franchise in the style of James Bond or Bourne, and there are also twelve novels by Mark Greaney, the author of the saga, in which to be inspired, the door to future plots is opened.

As Brewer explains, she herself, Carmichael and Lloyd were at Harvard during their formative years. And she claims that between these two there was an “absurd bromance” (something like a friendship story that gives rise to funny mistakes, anyway) and that Carmichael did not listen to her when she warned him that Lloyd was a danger. So Brewer’s plan is to blame Lloyd for everything, and blackmail Six into helping him: if he doesn’t corroborate his version, he’ll kill Julia. Her idea is for Six to go back to jail, but from time to time she’ll give him missions to keep him entertained.

In the form of an epilogue, we discover (with astonishment) that agent Miranda hands Brewer the damn flash drive with all the dirty CIA rags collected by the murdered Sierra in the first scene. Next we learn that Miranda has also made a deal with Carmichael and Brewer to stay at the CIA as if nothing had happened, in exchange for them not touching Julia (as if it was important to her). Looking ahead, it’s clear we’ll see a power struggle between Brewer, the big underdog in this story, and Carmichael, as she lies to him about her friend Lloyd’s death.

And in the last sequence we see that Six has escaped from CIA headquarters, rescues Julia from a house in Virginia where she was being held, and they run away together.

Does this mean that Sisyphus has finally reached the top of the mountain? For the sake of Netflix business and future Netflix movies the unseen agent, we are afraid not.

