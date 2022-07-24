The Gray Man: Review of the new Netflix movie with Ryan Gosling :: Blog on Today

Netflix hasn’t suggested a movie befitting this name in a long time. It took Ryan Gosling and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the names behind most Marvel movies, to make an action movie on the streaming platform. Yes because gray manThe new Netflix movie based on the novel “Three Days to a Crime” by Mark Greene, is the true revelation of the streaming giant’s movie season. It was first released in theaters and soon after in the Netflix catalog. gray man It is the story of a lonely man, a good-hearted assassin, a former prisoner who becomes a highly trained CIA agent hired to take down the world’s worst threats without leaving a trace of his death. A simple man, in short, a shy man but with great values, apparently sentimental but very attached to the only two people left in his life, for whom he would give his existence. This guy is client “Six”. Yes, his name is Number Six and he is the character played by Ryan Gosling, a man who becomes part of a top-secret CIA project, Project Sierra, who will discover that those he thinks are good, in fact, are the ones who they should have. he fought the enemy.

The film is perfectly constructed. The plot unfolds in different time frames with many flashbacks always placed at the most opportune moment to always add that little extra piece to the description of the character and delve into the psychological side of him. There aren’t too many cutscenes, too many jokes, or too long a chain of events. gray man. The times are studied and calculated madly to keep the tension always too high and never allow the viewer to take their eyes and heart away from the story in which they are immersed. action scenes gray manAlso, unlike what usually happens, it is not boring or redundant but constantly alternates with moments of contemplation in a well-balanced cinematic structure in a way that makes watching the film a real pleasure and never a burden, despite the solid film of more than two hours.

Ryan Gosling himself says that it is an excellent boycott, always trading in doses and never “too much”. He perfectly matches the personality of “Six” and gives off beautiful emotions even with his silence and appearance. The only aspect that the film does not convince is the interpretation of Reggie Jean Page, the former Duke of Hastings for Bridgerton, who probably did not fit the character of the villain. However, excellent work by Chris Evans, Gosling’s opponent always positioned, charismatic and convincing in his performances.

Balanced and reflective, not superficial. gray man It’s such a well made movie that even those who don’t like action movies love it and that says it all.

Rating: 8 and a half