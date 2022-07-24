The good and the bad of the Emmy Award nominations

In a television landscape in which there are more programs than ever, it is impossible 1) to see all the series and 2) for some awards to recognize all the stories, actresses and creators that are worth it. Having clarified that, in any case, let’s analyze what good things and what bad things the nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards left us, which will be held on September 12 and will take into account series and programs released between June 1 2021 and May 31, 2022.

The good

Best of all, what makes me most happy, is that Succession, my favorite series on current television (that is, a series that has not been finished), was the most nominated of all. Those 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series, plus 14 acting nominations, plus writing, directing, music, editing, sound and casting nominations, left me happy.

After Successionthere are several of my favorites like ted lasso Y The White Lotus with 20 nominations each, Hacks Y Only Murders in the Building with 17 nominations each, euphoria with 16 nominations and severity, Barry, dopesick Y Squid Game with 14 nominations. It is worth saying that of these 10 series that I named, half are from HBO/HBOMax, the platform with the most nominations, 140 in total (followed by Netflix with 105).

Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul, finally got a nomination.

I’m also glad the world is a little fairer and Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul and who has been ignored by the Emmys for five previous ceremonies, finally got a well-deserved nomination. Kim started out as a very secondary character, but little by little she became a key player in Better Call Saul and, in my opinion, the most interesting of the series.

This isn’t one of those showbiz roles where the actress is screaming or crying every five minutes (I’m looking at you, Jenniffer Aniston in The Morning Show); Kim’s transformation is unforgettable thanks to Seehorn’s subtle and nuanced performance. In the category she is competing against Patricia Arquette in severity or Christina Ricci in yellowjacketsamong other wonderful actresses, but let’s hope life is fair and Seehorn can finish her story in Better Call Saul with a win.

Another very good thing is that Quinta Brunson and his comedy Abbott Elementary (which in Latin America is not yet legally available) had many historic nominations. Brunson is the first black woman to receive three comedy nominations in the same year, and at her 32nd, she is the youngest black woman to be nominated for best comedy actress.

In the previous 74-year history of the Emmys, the categories for Best Comedy Actress and Best Comedy Writing have each only had a black woman win (Isabel Sanford in 1981 for her role in the jeffersons and Lena Waithe as co-writer of Master of None in 2017).

It seems incredible that we are still in a world where those firsts still happen and I long for the moment when nominations like Brunson’s are the norm, but for now it only remains to celebrate that a series created and mostly starring black people has received so many accolades.

Moving on to the good stuff, I was delighted to see so many female directors’ names in the nominations. On the one hand, in the category of Best Comedy Direction, in addition to Hiro Murai and Bill Hader (who did impressive things in Barry)are Lucia Aniello by Hacks (who won last year), Jamie Babbit and Cherien Dabis for Only Murders in the BuildingMJ Delaney by ted lasso and Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show (series that I must accept that I did not have on my radar).

“The nominations of yellowjackets (including acknowledgments to Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci) have me jumping on one leg.”

On the other hand, in drama direction, along with Jason Bateman for OzarksHwang Dong-hyuk by Squid GameMark Mylod by Succession and Ben Stiller for severitythere are names of well-known female film directors, such as Lorene Scafaria (director of hustlers) for Kendall Roy’s birthday episode on SuccessionCathy Yan (director of birds of prey) for the episode of Succession in which Shiv goes public with a letter to Kendall, and Karyn Kusama (one of my favorite female horror directors) for directing the pilot episode of Yellowjackets.

And while these nominations shouldn’t be taken as irrefutable proof that there is absolute parity on television, I can’t help but get emotional when I don’t just read men’s names on a nominations list.

And to finish with what made me happy, the nominations of yellowjackets (including acknowledgments to Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci) have me jumping on one leg. That Zendaya has been nominated again for her role as Rue de Ella in euphoria it’s pure happiness (just for episode 5 of the second season, he deserves it all). and see Jean Smart by Hacks and to Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus it is just and necessary.

The bad

The category of Best Comedy is very close and, for me, it is the most difficult to predict. Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Y What We Do in the Shadows They are strong competitors. But three of the best and the ones that made me laugh the most were left out.

On the one hand, Reservation Dogs (it’s available on Star+), created by Steve Arjo and Taika Waititi, is a story coming of age of native american teens that anyone who ever loved Atlanta; both the series and the performance of Paulina Alexis in the role of Willie Jack, deserved nominations. Another Taika Waititi series was also left out: Our Flag Means Death (HBOMax), the LGBT pirate comedy which I already told you about onceIt’s the best I’ve seen all year.

And finally, one that is not so well known in these parts, but that won a BAFTA award and was in my top 3 series of 2021: Our Lady Parts, a story of British Muslim girls who decide to start a punk band. With all due respect to series like curve either Mrs MaiselI would have taken them out to put any of these.

HBO Max’s Our Flags Mean Death was not nominated.

Another almost completely ignored series was Pachinko, the multi-generational Korean drama from AppleTV+. It only had a well-deserved nomination for Outstanding Credit Design, but the lack of nominations for its performances, cinematography, directing, and writing speak volumes for the kind of stories the Emmys choose to praise. Are you seriously giving nominations to the terrible second season of The Morning Show and nothing to Pachinko? It seems as if the Academy could recognize only one international series per year, at most, and in this case the chosen one was Squid Game.

Speaking of The Morning Show, which had one of the most disappointing second seasons in television history, why is Reese Witherspoon nominated there? I like her very much, in general, but her role in this series is not for them to give her this recognition.

Into this same bag are two actresses that I love, but unfortunately feel should not be here: Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, for killing eve, a series that had a perfect first season but ended in the worst possible way. It’s crazy that Bradley Jackson, that lame character, or Eve and Villanelle are on this list, but instead, a performance like Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Usespecially in the sixth and final season, has been ignored.

Sarah Goldberg was also ignored for her role as Sally in Barry, a series that I love and that also had many awards. Both Bill Hader and Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan deserved her nominations, but was there seriously no room for Sally and her increasingly pathetic and desperate existence?

Something similar happened to Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building; Of course, her co-stars are two comedy legends, Steve Martin and Martin Short, but I find it impressive that this young woman with her serious look and sarcastic tone of hers lives up to them and has made me laugh even. Let’s hope that for the second season they do recognize her.

And to close the things that make me angry (although I could go on for hours, like: why didn’t they nominate anyone from the cast of What We Do in the Shadows for their fantastic performances?), makes me want to sit down with the gentlemen of the Academy and ask them: do you really think that something as lazy as Inventing Anna or as unnecessary as Pam & Tommy they are better miniseries than the beautiful one Station Eleven (HBOMax) or the hard We Own This City (HBOMax)? As Jorge de Te says, I summarize it like this: “Look how Conan looks at you”.