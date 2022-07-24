The four best crime movies and series to watch on HBO Max

Some days ago hbo max launched the series Mary Martha, the country crime, based on the crime of the Argentine sociologist María Marta García Belsunce. This case shocked an entire country, being that at first it was thought that it had been an accident, to later be classified as a murder.

Currently there are no culprits, but in 2002 the theories were various, from a robbery, a settling of accounts by the Juárez barracks, until she was murdered by her husband, Carlos Carrascosa, after a fight. And this new series is not the only one about cases of this style that the platform launched and a large part of its catalog is made up of crime or police series and movies.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker