The four best crime movies and series to watch on HBO Max

Some days ago hbo max launched the series Mary Martha, the country crime, based on the crime of the Argentine sociologist María Marta García Belsunce. This case shocked an entire country, being that at first it was thought that it had been an accident, to later be classified as a murder.

Currently there are no culprits, but in 2002 the theories were various, from a robbery, a settling of accounts by the Juárez barracks, until she was murdered by her husband, Carlos Carrascosa, after a fight. And this new series is not the only one about cases of this style that the platform launched and a large part of its catalog is made up of crime or police series and movies.

That’s why if you’ve already seen this series and you’re looking for one more to binge or a movie to enjoy at home, these are some of our recommendations.

The Big Swindle (2001)

Part of the band in a scene from the film.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the big scam is a remake of the 1960 film of the same name starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davies Jr.. The remake, from 2001, contains an all-star cast, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia, Matt Damonamong others.

In this case, Clooney plays Danny Ocean, a thief who recently got out of jail, and who is already planning his next heist. Together with a gang of 11 criminals he plans to carry out the biggest casino robbery in history and he targets the casino of Terry Benedic, who turns out to be dating Tess, Danny’s ex-wife.

The feature film invites the viewer to enjoy an engaging and witty story and the charisma of its characters is undoubtedly the best it has to offer. It is available on HBO Max for Latin America and for Spain.

Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

Woodley, Witherspoon, Kidman, Kravits and Dern are part of the group of moms.

Three mothers Madeline Mackenzie, Celeste Wright and Jane Chapman, who recently moved to the area, become friends as their children attend the same school. Their lives seem perfect, but their lives take a turn when there is a murder at a party. During the first season the secrets of the three women will be revealed.

The cast is made up of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon Y Shailene Woodley. They also participate Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgard Y Laura Dern. And in the second season the great Meryl Streep joins.

The miniseries is based on the book by Liane Moriarty, it is a great mystery with 14 chapters, which had a great reception by the audience and has a score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. It is available on HBO Max for Latin America and for Spain.

John Q. (2002)

Denzel Washington He has enjoyed a long and successful career, and we will undoubtedly continue to see more of him. And one of his most memorable roles is that of John Quincy Archibald. The film portrays a working family that lives quietly, until the couple’s son, a nine-year-old boy, collapses in a baseball game. Here begins the nightmare of his parents, it turns out that his son, Mike, has heart failure and needs a heart transplant.

The Archibalds are not a wealthy family and Social Security refuses to cover the costs of Mike’s operation. Desperate to save the life of his son, John makes a forceful and dangerous decision: enter the hospital armed and take hostage the patients and doctors on duty to save the life of his son.

Johh Q is a critique of the social security system in the United States and shows the harsh reality of people who do not have access to health.

Landscapers (2021)

Coleman and Twelis play Susan and Christopher Edwards.

The miniseries has only four 45-minute episodes each and they will fly by and is based on a true story about a middle-aged British couple, Susan and Christopher Edwards, who become the focus of an investigation when two bodies are discovered in their home. The couple managed to elude and fool the police and the system for 15 years, while keeping the bodies of Susan’s parents in her garden.

The story combines crime and black comedy, in addition, it gives us two great performances by David Twelis and Olivia Coleman. The chemistry between the two leads is incredible and each brings their talents to their characters. Landscapers is available on HBO Max in Latin America and Spain.

