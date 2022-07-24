The forceful words of Fernando Ortiz after America’s defeat in Tijuana

America had a poor display this Saturday night in their visit to Tijuana and fell by a score of 2-0. In this regard, the technical Fernando Ortiz did not hide how badly his team playedalthough he made it clear that despite everything, he maintains an intact faith in the group of players he leads.

“Cold, fast analysis, it was played badly. When one interprets that it is played badly, the result sometimes indicates a defeat. I think that today Tijuana takes much more than what it raised in the field, but we must admit that we did not have a good night. This is football, when we had all those wins in a row, it was always the same. I believe a lot in this squad, right away we have the opportunity to think about León, the next rival in the League and we will work for it. When things don’t happen, you have to show your face. I am responsible, it was not played well and I believe in the squad”he expressed.

In that same tenor Tano accepted that his squad was not even able to shoot the goal defended by Jonathan Orozco and that after the early penalty, his team could not get into the game mentally or footballingly. Furthermore, he added that he is ready with his direction to finish the friendly schedule in the middle of the week against real Madrid.

“I don’t remember opportunities against Jonathan Orozco. We never get into the rhythm of the game, the penalty… unfortunately the player’s head is left with the bad things and does not generate anything new. The rival takes the victory, with little, valuable or not, but he took it. About the friendlies we are ready to face whatever it is “he pointed.

POOR START OF TANO TOURNAMENT

The Tanoneta does not want to start and after four games played, the harvest is just four units, exactly the same as the Eagles had at this point in the last tournament, a situation that after the games ran led to the departure of Santiago Solari. If Ortiz wants to stay in office, he’ll have to turn his team around.

