The crack that shone in Mexico and walked in the World Cups, now loses his life

He was a figure in the 1970 World Cup, now he loses his life

July 24, 2022 12:50 p.m.

Mexican soccer has a before and after the presence of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, where the eyes of the world rested on the Aztec lands where the ball rolled along with great figures of international stature, now one of them loses his life.

According to German media, the former player of the German national team Uwe Seeler and who will shine in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, as journalist Roberto Gómez Junco recalled, died at the age of 85, victim of cardiac arrest.

Uwe Seeler is considered one of the best forwards of the German team and in the World Cup in Mexico he shone above all with the goal he scored against England at the León Stadium, Nou Camp, a match valid for the semifinal.

Who was Uwe Seeler and what did he do in Mexico?

German striker Uwe Seeler, in previous interviews, acknowledged that his best stage at a sporting level was in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, where unfortunately he was unable to lift the cup with his German team.