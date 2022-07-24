The complicated debut of The Weeknd in television series: He will star in a new HBO Max project

Apparently, The Weeknd is no longer enough to be one of the most popular, influential and selling musicians today: he also aspires to become a prominent television producer and actor, judging by his involvement in a new HBO project. Max titled “The Idol”.

Starring and co-created by the Canadian-born artist, the series features an ensemble cast with Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp) playing the other leading role. Meanwhile, Sam Levinson, executive producer of the successful fiction “Euphoria”, stands out as the second brain behind this fiction, which will tell the story of a young pop star, played by Depp, who strikes up a romantic relationship with the character of The Weeknd, a self-help businessman who also runs a cult.

Taking as a reference to a recently released trailer, “The Idol” will show a torrent of Hollywood excesses, with scenes of electronic sex, drugs, weapons and many shots of people having unbridled fun… that is, the same style that Levinson imposed in ” Euphoria”, although raised to new limits.

Of course, The Weeknd has not had it easy in this new role of creating and acting in a project for television. Once filming began, the “Sacrifice” singer began to feel that the story was leaning too much towards a ‘female perspective'”, focusing more on the character of Lily-Rose Depp than on his, so he decided to fire original director, Amy Seimetz, after which the production took a new creative direction. In addition, another of the protagonists, Suzanna Son, left the series.

Regardless of the difficulties, for Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (The Weeknd’s real name) this will not be his first acting experience. In 2018 he already had a role in the Netflix movie “Diamonds in the Rough”, being part of a cast headed by Adam Sandler.