The bestial WWII shooter that is available for free on Steam

For the next few days, this game with epic battles will be available free of charge on the Valve platform.





Steam has endless offers that allow us to enjoy games of all kinds and prices. At this time, you can enjoy free for a limited time of this war shooter based on World War II and then it will be at a serious discount for a few more days.











The bestial World War II shooter that is available for free on Steam

Hell Let Loose is a spectacular World War II shooter that for a limited time can be play for free on steam. During the next three days, this beastly first-person shooter will not be charged, although after those three days it can be purchased definitively until July 28 in exchange for ARS$736.33a price with a 33% discount respect to the original.

Since it became free, Hell Let Loose exceeded 10,000 users simultaneously on Steam and reached one of the highest figures since its launch almost a year ago.

Hell Let Loose



What is Hell Let Loose about, the WWII shooter that breaks it on Steam

Hell Let Loose is recognized as a bestial first-person shooter set in World War II featuring epic 100-player battles, including infantry, tanks, artillery, a dynamic frontline, and a resource management system inspired by real-time strategy titles.

The game will allow its users to participate in the most emblematic battles of the Western Front, such as Carentan, Omaha Beach and Foy, among others. Players will be part of a war machine that includes tanks, infantry and the essential chains that feed the soldiers on the front lines. Hell Let Loose it is an immersion in the chaos of war and includes complex vehicles, an ever-evolving dynamic frontline and crucial unit-focused gameplay that will determine the tides of combat.

